Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Golden Knights- 11/8/25

The Anaheim Ducks head to the bright lights of Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (9-3-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks will dress the same skaters from their 7-5 victory at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are not expected to make any changes to their forward groups or defense pairs.
