Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Golden Knights- 11/8/25

The Anaheim Ducks head to the bright lights of Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks will dress the same skaters from their 7-5 victory at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are not expected to make any changes to their forward groups or defense pairs.

