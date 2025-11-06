Golden Knights Land Rasmus Andersson in Suggested Blockbuster With Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames seem to have different goals as the 2025-26 campaign moves along, with the Golden Knights looking to make a push for a Stanley Cup while the Calgary Flames seem poised to finish near the bottom of the standings and could be forced to be sellers at the 2026 Trade Deadline.

One player who has had their name come up in trade speculation, and could be involved in them again as their playoff hopes slip away, is defender Rasmus Andersson. He was linked to the Golden Knights in the past, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets connected to them again, should he become available at any point this season.

MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames (Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports)

Andersson, who is 29 years old, is in the final season of a six-year contract that has a $4,550,000 cap hit. The Golden Knights would have to move money out to bring him in, and assuming they aren’t on Andersson’s 6-team no-trade list, a deal shouldn’t be tough to figure out financially.

After losing Alex Pietrangelo to a career-ending injury, the Golden Knights would benefit from bringing someone like Andersson in to stabilize their defensive depth. His analytics look solid, even though he had a slower 2024-25 season defensively, and while he isn’t the flashiest player offensively, he would be a solid addition to any contender, and could benefit from a fresh start.

With all of that in mind, is it possible that the Golden Knights take a swing?

What Would a Trade Look Like?

The Golden Knights would have to find a way to take on $4,550,000, with either returning it to the Flames or moving it out. The Flames could afford to retain 50% to make the deal easier and could increase the trade return.

Another thing to consider is whether the Golden Knights would prefer to only make a deal if Andersson agrees to an extension, which could increase the trade return even more. If all of these things get worked out, the trade could be a blockbuster.

In theory, a deal looks like the Golden Knights acquiring Andersson, with 50% retained by the Flames for the remainder of the season, as well as a long-term extension attached, in exchange for Brett Howden, Raphael Lavoie, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, their 2027 first-round pick, their 2026 second-round pick, and their 2028 third-round pick.

It’s a massive deal for both teams. The Flames get two young forwards with promise, a solid NHL-ready forward in Howden, and three draft picks. If they make this move, they will finally embrace the much-needed rebuild in Calgary.

The Flames could instead look at someone like Brayden McNabb or Colton Sissons in return, but I would assume they would lean more toward younger assets instead.

The Golden Knights bring in a star defender to increase their chances of making a deep run into the postseason, and likely become the favourites to come out of the Western Conference and represent them in the Stanley Cup Final.

There is no indication that any trade is imminent involving Andersson, and there is no official report that connects the Golden Knights to him. I would assume the Flames gauge interest for Andersson closer to the deadline if they are still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Golden Knights pursue him.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.