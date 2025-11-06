Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Golden Knights – 11/6/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, The Spot, TVAS, SN360

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Pontus Holmberg

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning could dress the same skaters as they did in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday when they used 11 forwards and seven defensemen

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindblom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will use new forward lines. … Marner will play on the top line alongside Eichel; Howden moves to left wing on the second line with Saad on the third line with Hertl and Dorofeyev.

