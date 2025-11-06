Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Golden Knights – 11/6/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (6-5-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-2-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, The Spot, TVAS, SN360
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Gage Goncalves
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Pontus Holmberg
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg
Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning could dress the same skaters as they did in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday when they used 11 forwards and seven defensemen
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindblom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will use new forward lines. … Marner will play on the top line alongside Eichel; Howden moves to left wing on the second line with Saad on the third line with Hertl and Dorofeyev.
