Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Kings – 11/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (6-6-1) at KINGS (6-4-4)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate. They practiced Wednesday using the same forward lines and defense pairs from a 7-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Kings Keeping D-Man, Stamkos Talk, Lohrei Move, Canadiens Search
- Savannah Ghost Pirates Looking for Consistency This Season
- Panthers’ Sam Bennett Is Struggling to Start the Season
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
Forsberg is likely to start after Kuemper participated in the Kings optional morning skate Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Kings Keeping D-Man, Stamkos Talk, Lohrei Move, Canadiens Search
- Record Night in LA: Kings Celebrate Multiple Milestones in First Win at Home
- Corey Perry Proving That Age Is Just a Number in His 1,400th NHL Game