Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Kings – 11/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (6-6-1) at KINGS (6-4-4)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate. They practiced Wednesday using the same forward lines and defense pairs from a 7-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

Forsberg is likely to start after Kuemper participated in the Kings optional morning skate Thursday.

Latest for THW: