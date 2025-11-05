Panthers’ Sam Bennett Is Struggling to Start the Season

The Florida Panthers enter the month of November in their 2025-26 regular season campaign with a record of 6-5-1 and 13 points. They are one point behind their in-state rival in the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third-place spot in the Atlantic Division. They look to become the first team since the 1980s New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups.

One big part of their recent struggles has been the lack of production from their Conn Smythe winner in forward Sam Bennett. Considering his recent extension and number of injuries to the forward core, his performance is alarming.

Sam Bennett Is Slumping Hard

Bennett is off to a rough start to his 2025-26 season. He started out on the second line, and it just hasn’t worked for him.

Through 12 games this season, Bennett has only potted two goals and assisted on one other. This is combined with an abysmal minus-8 rating. Because of that, he was recently demoted to the third line.

It’s Been a Trend for Him During the Regular Season

Even in his time with the Calgary Flames, he’s never been the best at regular-season play. It was only during his time with the Panthers did he crack the 20-goal mark in the 2021-22 season.

Even last season, Bennett finished with a minus-15 rating while having 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists). As a matter of fact, he’s only finished a season with a positive rating four times in his career, and it did not happen until after he became a Panther. He doesn’t seem to be at his best until the playoffs start.

Is the Contract Worth it for a Playoff Performer?

As previously mentioned, Bennett extended his stay in Broward County, Florida with a hefty eight-year contract with an average annual value of $8 million per season. But there’s a chance it could be impacting his play during the regular season.

It begs the question of whether it’s worth it to take a massive cap hit for a playoff performance. The back-to-back Cups and playoff MVP say they are, especially with a whopping 29 goals and 30 assists with Florida in the postseason over the last five seasons. However, a guy making that much money struggling early is not a good look on any squad.

Bennett May be Out of Sync Without His Linemates

When the team is healthy, Bennett is typically thrown on a line with forward Matthew Tkachuk. Chemistry is easily formed between him and Bennett, considering they were teammates together with the Flames.

But since he’s out of the lineup until next month at the soonest, he has to find that connection with new linemates. Especially considering he was given new ones since head coach Paul Maurice put his lines in a blender last week.

Can Bennett Bounce Back?

As mentioned, Bennett has always been more of a playoff-type of player throughout his career. But hopefully, fans don’t have to wait until April to see him potentially come out of his shell. If the season ended tonight, they would be missing the postseason for the first time in six seasons, and fans would not see the glory that is playoff Sam Bennett.

If Bennett does not start turning it up for his performance, seeing him get a chance at a second straight Conn Smythe will just be a pipe dream.