3 Takeaways From the Bruins’ 4-3 Shootout Win Over the Islanders

The Boston Bruins got the better of the New York Islanders a week ago. They met once again, and the Bruins defeated them for the second time this season. It was a closely contested battle between the two teams, and plenty of scrums happened after the whistles. It went the distance, with the Bruins winning in the shootout. Here are three takeaways from the Bruins game against the Islanders.

Pavel Zacha Continues to Deliver

We have all heard and seen the rumors at this point. The team that has been linked to him is the Vancouver Canucks, but the price is steep. There are clear reasons why teams would want to have Pavel Zacha on their team, and the Bruins are thankful that he is part of their roster.

Zacha has been a blessing to this lineup and has properly helped anchor the second line. Furthermore, he has been able to produce and give that extra layer of scoring. With each shift he took last night, he was buzzing in the offensive zone and had a nose for the net. Zacha scored a goal that tied the game in the second period. He now has had at least one point in 73% of the Bruins games this season. It’s been a delight to watch. It hasn’t just been him, though, as his line has been strong the last few games.

The line of Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Viktor Arvidsson was the Bruins’ most effective line last night. Overall, they led in shot attempts (12-8) and outshot the Islanders 9-2 when on the ice. Furthermore, they finished the game with a 60% Corsi for percentage and a 50% expected goals for percentage. Scoring a goal as a line also helps put a bow on their strong showing.

This line has developed good chemistry. They’ve given the Bruins another line that can help score. In fact, ever since Mittelstadt was scratched after the Colorado Avalanche game (Oct. 18), he has seven points over his last eight games. Zacha has been a blessing, and the line as a whole has come to life.

Marat Khusnutdinov Continues to Shine

In a year where there was so much depth heading into the season, you wondered where Marat Khusnutdinov would slot in. There are so many things to love about his game. He has the speed, creativity, and effort. With the injury to Elias Lindholm, he has been slotted up to the top line, and he continues to shine and earn his role up there.

Is Khusnutdinov profiled as a top-line center? Probably not for most teams. However, he has been able to gel with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie and showcase why he has earned the trust of head coach Marco Sturm. Khusnutdinov got to play the big hero in this game by scoring the tying goal and then the winner in the shootout.

After a Fraser Minten shot caused a rebound, Khusnutdinov, with an impressive effort, made a great move and slid the puck into the net. That’s effort you cannot teach and the type of stuff he brings to the lineup. Also, Sturm shortened the bench, and Khusnutdinov and Minten got to see time together with Pastrnak.

Khusnutdinov has earned his spot and continues to show why he’s worthy of playing those top line minutes. Over the last three games he has a game-winning goal, a game-tying goal, and a shootout-winning goal. Call him clutch at this rate.

Bruins’ Power Play Impressed

The Bruins’ power play was impressive. While they only went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, it was more along the lines of the puck movement on the power play. It looked good, and the puck movement was more fluid. As a unit, they were able to make cross-ice passes and create high-quality opportunities. It was a breath of fresh air to see.

When you look at the heat map on Natural Stat Trick, you see where the Bruins were buzzing the most. All of their chances were created from in front of the Islanders’ goal crease, and overall, they had three shots on goal from the area. Their ability to generate those chances and cause rebounds is what led to Zacha’s goal.

The Bruins’ special teams have been much better this season, and this game saw the units do a lot of good things when given the chance.

Much-Deserved Win By the Bruins

The Bruins snapped a road losing skid where they have lost their last four road games. Furthermore, they have now won four games in a row and have turned things around. This was a good win and a deserved victory, and they have momentum for the first time since the three-game winning streak to open the season.