3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 2-1 Loss to the Mammoth

The NHL, particularly the Eastern Conference, is rife with parity early into the 2025-26 season. Just a quick look at the standings and you’ll see that there are only five points separating second place (the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings) and last place (Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers).

The Buffalo Sabres are somewhere in the middle, hanging tight thanks to several overtime losses. Unfortunately for the Sabres, they again failed to get it done in the extra session, losing in overtime to the Utah Mammoth 2-1.

Injuries are Hitting Critical Mass

Just when it seemed like the Sabres may gain a measure of health again with the returns of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Michael Kesselring, the injuries begin to mount again. You know things are bad when you look at the lineup and notice Jordan Greenway on the top line.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring and Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka go after the puck (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Zach Benson, Jason Zucker, and Tyson Kozak are on injured reserve. Jiri Kulich has a health issue relating to fluid in his ears and is doubtful for Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. This was already a team desperately thin even at full strength and that non-existent depth is being put to the test.

The Sabres are still somehow competitive, but they can’t stand much more of this. Losing a player like Alex Tuch or Tage Thompson would be devastating. Unfortunately, there is nothing to be done with depth issues of this kind other than to ride out the wave and hope it doesn’t sink the season.

They Still Can’t Win in Overtime

Yes, the game prior to this, they beat the Capitals in a shootout for their first overtime victory of the season. Yes, they have gotten points in four games that would have otherwise been parked in the loss column. But in a hyper-competitive Eastern Conference, you can’t keep leaving points on the table.

While it is a positive that the Sabres aren’t the same incompetent, uncompetitive team they have been in the past, these “loser points” are only going to go so far. It is helping buoy them so far, but if they have two overtime/shootout losses instead of four, they are tied for fifth in the conference.

The simple fact of the matter is that the good teams find ways to win. Teams like the Sabres hang on those extra points while they can and then those losses move over one place in the record column. Figure it out in overtime before these loser points become straight-up losses.

Alex Lyon is Far and Away the Sabres’ MVP

Josh Doan has had the single largest impact on the Sabres lineup so far this season. Having said that, there is one player who is miles above him when it comes to the most valuable player for the team this season and that is goaltender Alex Lyon.

Alex Lyon, Buffalo Sabres (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Of all goalies with at least six starts, Lyon is tied for sixth in the league with a .915 save percentage. He’s 11th in goals saved above expected and wins above replacement. For a 32-year-old career backup, he is having a resurgence on a level that can’t be properly explained.

Lyon was outstanding once again on Tuesday night, turning aside 33 of 35 Mammoth shots. Without him, things would likely be quite ugly for the Sabres, and the talk would once again be about the NHL Draft in June rather than the Sabres having a chance to make a move up the standings.

A Positive Outlook

There are a couple of ways to look at what has happened so far. Yes, it is disappointing that they have four overtime/shootout losses but those are four points that would have been otherwise lost. They are right in the thick of the Eastern Conference right now, and a four-game hot stretch could put them near the top.

That’s a far cry from the last three seasons. Hopefully, the Sabres regain a measure of health and are able to keep their full lineup on the ice for an extended period. Any more injuries and things could take a nosedive in a heartbeat.