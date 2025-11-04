Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Sabres – 11/4/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (8-4-0) at SABRES (5-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there won’t be any lineup changes from their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway — Tage Thompson — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs — Noah Ostlund — Isak Rosen
Mason Geertsen — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (undisclosed), Zach Benson (lower body), Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Zucker was placed on injured reserve; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the forward was “probably worse today than he was yesterday.” Ostlund was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … Kozak participated in an optional morning skate, his first time skating with Buffalo since he was injured Oct. 24 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ruff said the forward could possibly return Thursday against the St. Louis Blues. … Kulich, a forward, was not on the ice for the morning skate after missing practice Monday. He is doubtful for Thursday.
