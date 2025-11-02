Sabres Outlast Capitals in First Shootout Win This Season

Luukkonen stopped each of the Capitals’ shots in overtime to extend the game into a shootout. There, the Finnish netminder continued his reign of thwarting Washington’s chances, buying time for Byram to seal the victory for the Sabres with a wrist shot that swooped past Charlie Lindgren.

Game Recap

The Sabres, fresh from their season-high 40 shots in Thursday’s loss, opened the game with the same shoot-first mentality. Alternate captain Mattias Samuelsson flicked the first shot on goal from the top of the right faceoff circle. With their first chance in the offensive zone, the Capitals’ Dylan Strome stormed through a 1-on-4 possession, giving the puck to Leonard before dumping a shot where no one boxed him out, to put his team on the scoreboard first, 1-0.

Aliaksei Protas then deflected the puck before rushing on a breakaway opportunity. Protas waited for a trailer in Connor McMichael and slipped the puck to him before the latter returned the favor as the former fired the second goal of the night to stretch the lead to 2-0. Buffalo responded as alternate captain Tage Thompson drilled a goal from the middle of the seam from a Jason Zucker forecheck to cut the deficit to one.

Washington looked to retaliate and pile on their lead as Sonny Milano untucked a shot that went wide on an odd-man rush while Ukko-Pekka Luukonen nabbed a shot from high in the right faceoff circle. The Sabres earned an opportunity to tie the game with their first power play of the night. Isak Rosen slipped a pass to Thompson for a one-timer. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram defends as Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier looks to deflect a shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Despite failing to convert on the man advantage, Buffalo eventually found their equalizer. Josh Doan intercepted the puck on the way to an odd-man rush. He then fed it to the striding Alex Tuch, who muscled his way through John Carlson’s defense to bury a game-tying goal, 2-2. The Sabres kept their foot on the gas pedal, taking control of the offensive zone with stable puck possession. Jack Quinn dropped the puck to the late-man Rosen, who rifled Buffalo’s third goal of the night, notching his first in the NHL to hand his team a 3-2 lead.

The Sabres and Capitals traded tirades in the second period, with Buffalo providing more of the action. Lindgren made a glove save from Samuelsson’s shot from the high slot before a defender blocked Doan’s shot as he attempted a forehand shot. Milano scored the game-tying goal after rebounding a shot from the front of the net, 3-3.

Pressure shifted to Washington’s side as the Capitals unleashed shots from all cylinders. Luukkonen came up with critical saves, ending regulation in a 3-3 tie. In overtime, Buffalo failed to get off a shot as the Capitals bombarded Luukkonen with their chances, with the goalie holding his own to send the game into a shootout to decide the victor. Byram rifled the go-ahead goal to secure the win for the Sabres, 4-3.

What’s Next?

The Sabres snapped their three-game losing streak in extra time and will take on the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. The Capitals, on the other hand, will host the St. Louis Blues for a cross-conference showdown on Wednesday.