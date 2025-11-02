Blue Jackets Survive Blues’ Onslaught in Third to Win Fourth in a Row

The Columbus Blue Jackets were looking to win their fourth consecutive game when they hosted the St. Louis Blues Saturday night in Nationwide Arena. They were able to accomplish their task by the skin of their teeth.

Sean Monahan scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the third period as the Blue Jackets survived an onslaught by the Blues to win 3-2. Charlie Coyle and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets who improved to 7-4-0 on the season.

The story of this game was actually both goaltenders and their performances.

Game Recap

The Blues came in desperate to start the new month with a win after struggling all October long. It only took them 3:37 into the game to beat Jet Greaves.

Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the season off a great pass by Oskar Sundqvist. Despite allowing the opening goal, the Blue Jackets again responded like they have most of this season.

Coyle tied the game just over a minute later. While he was in front of the net, it appeared Faulk accidently kicked the puck past Joel Hofer.

Just six seconds later, there was a spirited fight at center ice between the Blues’ Tyler Tucker and the Blue Jackets’ Mathieu Olivier. Olivier came out on top as he does with most of his fights. As he was heading to the penalty box, he was seen on camera giving a wink.

The Mathieu Olivier wink after his fight with Tyler Tucker. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/2B8tTsnptt — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) November 1, 2025

The first ended 1-1. The Blue Jackets held a 17-14 shot advantage. Each goalie was heavily tested and kept their teams in the game.

The only goal of the second was scored by Werenski. Denton Mateychuk slipped a pass to Werenski and he did the rest. His shot from the right circle beat Hofer clean to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead going into the second intermission.

The Blue Jackets were the better team for the first 40 minutes. They outshot the Blues 10-7 in the second but dominated long stretches of the game.

But then came the third period.

Before the barrage started, Monahan scored his first goal of the season. It was the Blue Jackets’ first power-play goal at home this season. It was also Monahan’s 600th point. Postgame, he admitted that the puck will likely be a keepsake for his son. It made the score 3-1. That turned out to be the difference.

Sean Monahan’s game-winning goal was his 600th NHL point. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nick Bjugstad scored unassisted halfway through the third off a turnover to cut it to 3-2. Then the Blues unleashed everything they had looking for a tying goal. They were unable to find it thanks to Greaves. The Blues had a power play just after the 3-2 goal and weren’t able to tie it. They outshot the Blue Jackets 18-8 in the final 20 minutes.

Greaves made 37 saves on the night earning first-star honors. Meanwhile, Hofer had his best game of the early season stopping 32 of 35 Blue Jackets’ shots.

The Blue Jackets have a quick turnaround as they play the New York Islanders at Belmont park Sunday night for yet another back-to-back. The Blues will travel home and prepare for their next game Monday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center.