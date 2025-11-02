Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan Scores First NHL Goal

In a 5–2 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1, rookie forward Easton Cowan got the monkey off his back: he recorded his first NHL goal. Drafted 28th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, the 20-year-old can officially say he’s made it.

Cowan’s goal came just 33 seconds into the third period, chasing netminder Dan Vladař in the process (the league’s save percentage leader among goalies with at least five appearances entering the night). John Tavares added an assist.

While the rookie’s tally won’t go down as a game-winning goal, it was a crucial insurance marker. The Flyers were pressing late in a 4–2 contest—the multi-goal cushion made an impact.

Cowan is a hard-working forward who is useful in all facets of the game. His first NHL score, moving him up to four points in nine games, is an essential milestone. After setting the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ablaze across his previous two seasons, he’s slowly but surely making his presence felt among the best players in the world.