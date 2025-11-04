Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Rangers – 11/4/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Sqaure Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (7-4-0) at RANGERS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Mark Jankowski — Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield — Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly — Charles Alexis Legault
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Domenick Fensore
Injured: K’Andre Miller (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Juha Jaaska (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Status report
Andersen, a goalie, did not make the trip with the Hurricanes; he’s a healthy scratch. … K’Andre Miller, a defenseman who played the previous five seasons with the Rangers, will miss his sixth straight game. … Kochetkov was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a lower-body injury; Fensore, a defenseman, was also recalled from the AHL but will be a healthy scratch.
Latest for THW:
- NHL’s Eastern Conference Teams All Have Winning Records: Who Will Survive?
- Hurricanes Gameday Preview: A Big Apple Showdown with the Rangers
- Hurricanes’ Alexander Nikishin’s Early-Season Production Is Being Overlooked
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Juuso Parssinen — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jaroslav Chmelar
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body)
Status report
Vaakanainen, a defenseman, did not practice Monday and will not play; Mackey, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the AHL but will be a healthy scratch.
Latest for THW:
- NHL’s Eastern Conference Teams All Have Winning Records: Who Will Survive?
- Rangers’ Fox & Gavrikov Pairing Off to Strong Start
- Rangers Calling up Gabe Perreault to Address Scoring Woes Seems Inevitable