Rangers Calling up Gabe Perreault to Address Scoring Woes Seems Inevitable

Going into training camp, Gabe Perreault was one of the most anticipated players to watch. While the 2023 first-round pick didn’t do enough to secure an opening-night roster spot, many wondered with some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) if he would earn a mid-season call-up.

Well, the wait might not be that much longer with the way he’s been playing down there and the Rangers’ need for scoring.

A Small Adjustment to the Pros

The Rangers’ top prospect first made his debut in the big leagues at the end of last season. Perreault earned that opportunity after posting an impressive 108 points in 73 games with Boston College, and the organization couldn’t afford to risk potentially losing him as a free agent down the line, so they needed to sign him. Gabriel Perreault, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But it was always unclear if he was quite ready for the NHL when the contract was signed. Transitioning from college to professional hockey is a challenging step for many, and sometimes it’s best to spend some time in the AHL.

Chris Kreider and Ryan McDonagh needed it – and certainly have benefited from it years later. But unlike those two, Perreault might not need much more time with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Perreault is proving that he can generate offense without playing with other top NHL-owned prospects like Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. In nine AHL games this season, Perreault has posted 10 points. That tells you that the transition from college to the pros is going well.

Particularly, Perreault’s strengths are dishing the puck to his forwards, as well as using his stick-handling to drive the net for opportunities. He’s not an elite-level skater nor a pure sniper – but the young winger can certainly beat a goaltender clean with a shot when given time and space. Think of him as more of a play-making power forward.

Scoring Issues May Accelerate Timeline

And here’s the other thing to consider: The Rangers, while now on a three-game winning streak, have struggled to put the puck in the back of the net in the early part of the season. In fact, the team ranks second last in goals scored per game, averaging just 2.38 through 13 games.

So you have to wonder, if this trend continues, Perreault could be back in the NHL soon. In fact, the Rangers already acted and called up Brennan Othmann during their losing streak. However, after just one game, the 2021 first-round pick has been sent back down to the minors. Couple that with the trade rumors surrounding him – that does not bode well for Othmann’s future in New York. For now, prospect Jaroslav Chmelar has been recalled, but the organization is running out of options in the system.

In all likelihood, Perreault will be the next man up. The Rangers clearly need some help up front, and they will want to find out if their talented playmaking forward can provide a short-term solution.

If not, the Rangers will likely be looking for a scoring winger ahead of the trade deadline, assuming the front office positions itself to buy. Some of the top pending unrestricted free agents that play the wing following this season include Alex Tuch, Jordan Eberle and Vladimir Tarasenko, among others.

Luckily, the organization has plenty of assets to solve the issue if it continues throughout the season. This includes two first-round picks, a second-rounder and a third-round pick to leverage in the 2026 Draft.

But if Perreault keeps up his strong play with the Wolf Pack, he will give the Rangers no other choice but to call him up, and it seems like it’s heading that way. But yet again, there’s no harm in letting Perreault spend a month or two longer in the AHL if the Rangers are winning games. Staying put allows him to build up his confidence in preparation for the best hockey league in the world.