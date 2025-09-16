8 Young Rangers to Watch This Preseason

As rookie camp is underway, the New York Rangers are just days away from playing preseason games. It’s a chance for veterans to scratch off the rust and an opportunity for young players to shine.

As always, jobs will be up for grabs and Rangers fans will want to keep their eye on several young players in the organization this preseason.

Adam Edström

Adam Edström took a big step last season, proving that he can hold down a fourth-line job for a big chunk of 2024-25. However, the Swede hit an unfortunate speed bump – as a lower-body injury suffered in February 2025 cost him the rest of the regular season.

Given the serious nature of the injury and the new coaching staff coming in, Edström will need to prove himself. The odds are probably in his favor to make the roster, but far from a guarantee, depending on how he performs during training camp and whether someone else on this list impresses the coaching staff.

Gabe Perreault

Without question, Gabe Perreault is the top prospect in the organization. In his Boston College career, he has posted an impressive 108 points in 73 NCAA games.

While the two-time IIHF World Junior gold medalist has an impressive resume and has already made his NHL debut, he may not be quite ready yet to play in the top hockey league in the world. It’s an argument we’ve recently made due to potentially needing American Hockey League (AHL) experience before making the jump and needing to maximize playing time. But if Perreault impresses in training camp with his elite hockey IQ – by all means, the Rangers shouldn’t hold him back. Perreault will have as good a shot as anybody at making the roster.

Noah Laba

This season, Noah Laba is looking to make a big jump. After a solid college career, he has only played 11 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, registering a respectable five points.

Laba very well might need more AHL time, but the 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward could leave an impression on the coaching staff in training camp with his puck-handling skills and the way he powers to the net.

Scott Morrow

The Rangers acquired Scott Morrow in the K’Andre Miller trade that resulted in multiple high draft picks coming back as well. But by no means was Morrow a throw-in, and he immediately became the second-best prospect in the organization after the acquisition.

Morrow had a superb college career – now it’s time to see if he’s ready for the NHL. The Darien, Connecticut native will likely get a hard look at quarterbacking the power play through training camp. Morrow has a good chance to win the job as the Rangers’ third-pair right side defenseman come opening night.

Brett Berard

Brett Berard looks like a player who would be a perfect fit for Mike Sullivan. Why? It’s the intensity. Don’t let the 5-foot-9 frame fool you; Berard’s biggest strength is his forecheck, which comes as a nightmare for any defenseman looking to break out the puck or with their back turned in the corner.

Add that to the fact that the 23-year-old in 35 games last season with the Rangers showed off his elite speed, ranking in the 81st percentile for top skating speed, according to NHL Edge data. Sullivan has had success with other similar players. In the past, the likely future Hall of Fame coach had Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary play similar roles. Suffice to say, the Rangers’ only hope is that Berard can make that similar impact. Overall, it would be a surprise if he wasn’t on the opening night roster, barring an injury.

Brennan Othmann

Brennan Othmann offers just about the full package in today’s NHL. He plays big with high pace, can beat goalies clean with his shot and can score.

New York Rangers Brennan Othmann (Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Although Othmann is only 22 years old, it does feel like the Rangers have been waiting an eternity for him to become a full-time NHLer. The 2021 first-round pick failed to make an impression last season in training camp and was left off the roster, later suffering an injury that cost him almost half the season. But to his credit, the rookie stayed poised and earned 22 NHL games in 2024-25. Othmann will have a chance to earn a top-nine role this season at the NHL level.

Dylan Roobroeck

In my view, the most overlooked player on this list and maybe in training camp is Dylan Roobroeck. The 6-foot-7 player is similar to Edström in the regard that he skates quite well for his size.

An advantage that Roobroeck has over other young prospects is that he has a full AHL season under his belt, coming off 34 points (20 goals) in 72 games. That leaves the question: Is he ready yet to make the NHL jump? The other question is, will he do enough in training camp to beat others out for a spot on the roster? If all goes well, Roobroeck might be penciled in as the Rangers’ fourth-line winger or center in October. But if not, he will be an interesting player to keep an eye on in the AHL throughout 2025-26.

Dylan Garand

With Jonathan Quick back for another season, it doesn’t seem like a backup position is open. However, let’s not forget that goaltending is a volatile position. If Quick struggles in camp, that could create an opportunity for Dylan Garand.

After a breakout season, posting a .913 save percentage (SV%) in 39 AHL games, Garand finally proved he can play with some consistency at the pro level. But at some point, the Rangers need to find out if the 23-year-old can be a viable long-term backup or, dare we say, starter someday in the NHL. In other words, play him as the backup in 2025-26 and see if he’s ready to make the jump to the big leagues, as 39-year-old Quick is near the end of his career.

On a typical 22-man roster, only so many players can make the team. The Rangers have quite a few that can impress, from top prospects like Perreault to lesser-known names such as Roobroeck. Now it’s time to see what they can all do in televised preseason games, starting Sept. 21.