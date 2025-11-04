3 Flyers Deserving of More Ice-Time in November

Through a dozen games, the Philadelphia Flyers are understandably figuring things out. A 6-5-1 record is a respectable enough start to the Rick Tocchet era. But the insane parity in the Eastern Conference, combined with a home-heavy slate, means the team cannot afford a significant lull or risk falling behind the pack.

With the team last in the NHL in shots per game and near the basement in creating scoring chances, and Tyson Foerster on injured reserve, there is both a need and opportunity to shake things up. Foerster’s injury forced lineup shuffling before Sunday’s game, and then the forwards were juggled again after the team produced just nine shots and no goals through 40 minutes against the lowly Calgary Flames. Here are some players, both up front and on the back end, who should be given a bigger role going forward.

Emil Andrae

This one feels like the free space. Andrae has only played in two NHL games this season, dressing for the home opener on Oct. 13 and then not again until Oct. 30. It’s been a travel whiplash for the young Swede so far this season, who has already been assigned to the American Hockey League on three separate occasions.

However, he’s made the most of his limited minutes (just 25:28 total). He wasn’t on the ice for even a fraction of an expected goal against in his first game, and his expected goals for share was nearly 70% in his other contest, per Natural Stat Trick. Tocchet praised the 23-year-old after the game, saying, “I think his breakouts are really helping that part (of our game). Because sometimes we struggle getting that puck out with some execution, and he’s added that.”

There are two reasons Andrae isn’t already a lineup regular. First, he’s the only defenseman to play for the team this season who is exempt from waivers. The team is also concerned with how he fits size-wise alongside Cam York and Jamie Drysdale on the blue line, even though the three have usually played separately over the last two seasons. However, they don’t outweigh the positives Andrae brings to the table.

Adam Ginning, a 25-year-old left-shot with just 16 NHL games under his belt, would almost certainly go unclaimed if waived. Andrae’s ability to move the puck is sorely needed for a team near the bottom of numerous offensive categories. The one positive of Foester being placed on injured reserve is that it opened up a roster spot for Andrae to return. The Flyers would be best suited to give him a legitimate chance to hold it for good.

Matvei Michkov

This isn’t just as simple as saying Matvei Michkov should play more because he’s a big name on a Flyers team starving for superstars. Michkov’s slow start over the first week or two of the season was frustrating for everyone involved, from benchings in big spots to the surprise reports of a summer ankle injury. It was understandable for Tocchet to question the kid at first, given he didn’t see his quality rookie season in person.

However, Michkov is rounding back into form as the calendar has flipped. After finishing with an xGF% below the team average in five of his first six games, he’s had his head above the team’s water mark in three of the last six, including Sunday’s slog, yet he played just 13:41, his third-lowest single-game total this season. He’s only cleared 16 minutes twice (once by just 15 seconds).

Though former head coach John Tortorella showed him tough love on multiple occasions, Michkov averaged almost 19 minutes through his first 12 games last season and cleared his highest total in 2025-26 (18:48) four times. With four points in his previous five games, there’s optimism that the tide is starting to turn, including from Tocchet.

“He’s there, knocking on the door and he’s watching,” Tocchet said after Thursday’s win over the Nashville Predators. “I give him a lot of credit… you know, sometimes you have to go get players all the time, but he’s there. That’s a great sign that he wants information. Then I can play him the last two minutes, three minutes of a game because he’s in his spot [defensively].”

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov reacts after scoring a goal. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Yet not only was Michkov sparingly used on Sunday, he started the game alongside Christian Dvorak, who hasn’t cleared 12 goals in each of his last four full seasons, and Rodrigo Abols, a 29-year-old with 30 NHL games played and just five points to show for it (all of which came last season). That’s shooting both the team and the player in the foot by putting him in a position where success is a significant uphill battle.

Nikita Grebenkin

While Michkov is the biggest name on this list, Nikita Grebekin’s usage could be characterized as the most surprising. It was easy to see the path to Tocchet being hesitant toward utilizing Andrae and Michkov, even if there are flaws in that line of thinking. Grebenkin, on the other hand, seemed like a player who would win over his new head coach with his strong on-ice work ethic and ability to play up and down the lineup, which he showcased throughout training camp.

So far, though, Grebenkin hasn’t had many opportunities to show off his versatility. He’s spent over half of his 76 five-on-five minutes with Garnet Hathaway, a fine player but one who is almost exclusively a fourth-liner. Despite frequently posting strong advanced stats (his xGF% has been above the team average in five of his eight games) and the eye test, it’s been rare to see the 22-year-old play more than a limited role.

The tide may be starting to shift here, however. Grebenkin was promoted to the top nine in the third period on Sunday and seems to be in line to do the same on Tuesday. While his ultimate offensive upside likely isn’t significantly high, he’s been able to register a couple of assists in the chances he has received. Grebenkin should be closer to a promotion than being healthy scratched for Nic Deslauriers. It appears that it is becoming the case.

Future Changes

If the Flyers’ offense continues to sputter, perhaps general manager Daniel Briere decides to make a roster change. The Flyers called up Jacob Gaucher when Foerster was initially injured, although Anthony Richard could be a better fit for the team’s current needs. Richard gave the team a spark when he was first promoted last season, scoring five points in his first six games. He currently leads the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with seven points in eight games.

Fans would surely love to see a younger player, such as Alex Bump or Karsen Dorwart, get a promotion at some point. Both currently have five points in 10 games with the Phantoms. If the Flyers want someone with NHL experience and more physicality than Richard, Carl Grundstrom brings more size to the table and is tied for the Phantoms team lead in goal scoring with three. The Phantoms are a decent offensive club themselves, ranking fourth in the American Hockey League’s Atlantic Division with 2.9 goals per game.