Why Is Oilers’ McDavid Not Scoring Like He Used To?

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid is pretty much beyond reproach in Oil Country, and understandably so.

Since being drafted first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy five times, the Hart Memorial Trophy three times and the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, as the league’s goal leader, once. He’s led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two years and helped them get within one game of a championship in 2024.

For a decade, he’s dedicated himself to Edmonton, trying to bring hockey’s greatest trophy to this Stanley Cup-starved city. And he recently signed a two-year contract extension that will pay him less than he could have commanded, thus giving the Oilers more cap space to build a championship-calibre roster.

Most people in McDavid’s shoes wouldn’t have done that. Others might have decided to take their talents elsewhere: Maybe somewhere more glamorous or warmer, or somewhere that’s not a 24-7 hockey fishbowl where they can exist in relative anonymity. Or maybe they just would have gone wherever the money was greatest.

But McDavid is still in Edmonton, through 2027-28, at least, and he’s sticking around at a discounted rate, to boot. For these reasons alone, he deserves incredible admiration and praise.

With all that said, however, the question must be asked: what the heck has happened to McDavid’s goal-scoring output?

McDavid Scored NHL’s Most Goals in 2022-23

In 2022-23, McDavid led the NHL with 64 goals, the most in a single season since Alexander Ovechkin lit the lamp 65 times in 2007-08. In the process, he joined one of hockey’s most exclusive clubs, becoming just the 23rd player in league history with a 60-goal campaign.

It was McDavid’s sixth consecutive season averaging at least 0.5 goals per game, and the fourth time during that span that he’d tallied more than 40 goals.

With McDavid having already surpassed 300 career NHL goals at age 26, it appeared he would be a scoring machine for years to come. The question wasn’t whether he would win another “Rocket” Richard Trophy, but how many more times he would lead the NHL in goals. At the very least, a continued run of 40-goal campaigns seemed certain. But that’s not how things have gone.

McDavid’s Output Has Dropped Significantly

In 2023-24, McDavid scored 32 times in 76 games (0.42 per game), his lowest goal total and average since 2016-17. Then, last season, McDavid had only 26 goals in 67 contests (0.39 per game), which was the fewest times he’d scored since he was a rookie in 2015-16.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now he’s opened 2025-26 with just three goals in 13 games, his worst ever start to a season. Going into action on Monday (Nov. 8), there were 117 NHL players with more goals than McDavid, including former Oilers teammates Connor Brown, Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner.

To put McDavid’s decline in perspective, he has scored fewer goals (61) in the last two-plus seasons (2023-24 to 2025-26) than he did in the 2022-23 season alone. He’s gone more than three years without notching a hat trick (the last happening against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 27, 2022), hasn’t scored a game-winning goal in the regular season since Jan. 13, and his last goal in 3-on-3 overtime – which should be his playground – came in February 2024.

Oilers Succeed Despite McDavid Scoring Less

McDavid’s playoff goal output has plummeted, too. Over his first five trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which the Oilers advanced to Round 2 twice, reached the Western Conference Final once, and were twice eliminated in their opening series, McDavid scored 29 times in 49 games for an average of 0.59 goals per game. During 2024 and 2025, when the Oilers made consecutive trips to the NHL Final, he’s scored 15 times in 47 games for an average of 0.32 goals per game.

Interestingly, McDavid’s drop in scoring has coincided with the Oilers reaching their greatest heights during his NHL career. Which raises the question: Does the team need him to be a 40-goal scorer?

McDavid continues to be an elite playmaker, averaging over an assist per game. After picking up three assists in Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime win against Chicago on Saturday (Nov. 1), he’s got 14 apples this season, tied for third in the NHL.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-2 Overtime Victory Over Blackhawks

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, McDavid has 188 assists over 156 games, for an average of 1.21 per game. That rate is even higher in the postseason, as McDavid has racked up 60 helpers in 47 games (1.28 per game) over the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs combined.

The championship is all McDavid cares about. It’s all anyone involved with the Oilers and the fans of the team care about, too. So whether he scores once or 100 times doesn’t matter as long as he’s hoisting the Stanley Cup in June.

But that doesn’t answer the question about why McDavid suddenly can’t score anywhere as often as he used to. It’s a question that should be asked, and it’s a fair question to ask, if he is going to be included in the conversation with the greatest players in hockey history, and continue being regarded as the best player on the planet today.