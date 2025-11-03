NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 4

I can’t say I’d blame even the most diehard hockey fan if they felt like their sport of choice took a backseat this week. With a truly epic seven-game World Series that was dramatic down to the very last pitch, baseball was the talk of the sports world, especially when compared to late October hockey.

However, this isn’t to take away from what was a stellar week of hockey. From the 2025 Frozen Frenzy (which felt like a somewhat tepid production) to veteran teams shaking the October rust off, we are seeing a lot of interesting results taking place each and every night.

Week 4 of the 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings. (The Hockey Writers)

I can finally say that I’m starting to get back into the groove as well. For what feels like the first time this season, I think I know which direction many NHL teams are heading for the moment. So, let’s not waste any time and jump right into Week 4 of THW’s NHL Power Rankings.

32-20: Blues Decline Highlights New NHL Lows

32. St. Louis Blues (Previously: 27)

31. Calgary Flames (Previously: 31)

30. Minnesota Wild (Previously: 28)

29. San Jose Sharks (Previously: 30)

28. Nashville Predators (Previously: 19)

27. Vancouver Canucks (Previously: 16)

26. Los Angeles Kings (Previously: 22)

25. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously: 23)

24. Boston Bruins (Previously: 29)

23. Ottawa Senators (Previously: 24)

22. New York Rangers (Previously: 32)

21. New York Islanders (Previously: 17)

20. Buffalo Sabres (Previously: 20)

While it’s only been one month since the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, I can already say that many of the teams at the bottom of the Rankings these first four weeks have shocked me. This week features the Blues, who are one of those teams I expected to be firmly in the playoff hunt all season long, but they are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, where St. Louis kept the games close but just weren’t able to find the next gear to pull out a win. This franchise is at a bit of a turning point right now, as they could be big sellers at the 2026 trade deadline, should they choose to do so.

The St. Louis Blues are struggling to find wins during the 2025-26 NHL season. (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Sticking to the Central Division, the Wild continue to massively underperform through their first 13 games of the season. As a team I had flagged as a Stanley Cup contender, they’ve gone just 2-5-3 in their last 10 games, including a recent five-game losing streak, and they are hitting a point where they would have to win four to five games in a row just to get themselves back to being mediocre. I still think this team could go on a run like this, but they will need to do so quickly.

Now, in positive news, the Bruins and Rangers won three straight games. I expected these teams to be deep in the playoff hunt this season, and these winning streaks may be a sign that they are finally locking in on the regular season. They all have a lot of work to do, but they needed winning streaks like these to even have a chance of getting back in the conversation again.

19-10: Surging Blue Jackets Finding New Heights

19. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously: 25)

18. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously: 14)

17. Washington Capitals (Previously: 6)

16. Dallas Stars (Previously: 13)

15. Seattle Kraken (Previously: 10)

14. Florida Panthers (Previously: 12)

13. Edmonton Oilers (Previously: 15)

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously: 26)

11. Anaheim Ducks (Previously: 18)

10. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously: 21)

While it may be hard to remember now, last season the Blue Jackets were in the playoff hunt, but they missed out on a true miracle run due in no small part to their underwhelming goaltending. However, through their first 11 games so far, I think you can make a strong argument that the tandem of Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins is the best one-two punch in the league.

Both goalies have looked great this season, pulling down a save percentage above .915 and a goals against average below three. If this tandem can keep this up, Columbus should be able to build on their recent four-game winning streak and may be able to establish themselves in the hunt for the Metropolitan Division title.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski celebrates his goal with teammates. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Now, for teams heading in the wrong direction, I’ve been a bit let down by both the Capitals and Stars this week. Washington finds themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak, where Dallas dropped two straight in the state of Florida after beating the Capitals on Tuesday. Yes, they keep getting overtime points, but I still want to see a lot more out of teams that should be considered contenders.

I also feel the need to call out the Ducks and Flyers, who both moved out the bottom section of the Rankings. Both of these teams have played strong hockey in recent weeks, with Philadelphia going 6-3-0 at home to start the season, where Anaheim won three straight against tough Eastern opponents. As two rebuilding franchises, I am uncertain how long these winning ways will last, but I could see either or both riding this momentum for at least a few more weeks.

9-1: Avalanche are the Unknown NHL Leader

9. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously: 5)

8. Detroit Red Wings (Previously: 8)

7. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously: 9)

6. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously: 4)

5. Colorado Avalanche (Previously: 11)

4. Utah Mammoth (Previously: 2)

3. New Jersey Devils (Previously: 1)

2. Montreal Canadiens (Previously: 3)

1. Winnipeg Jets (Previously: 7)

The Avalanche are a genuinely weird team this season. I think, when healthy, they may be the best team in the NHL. They feature multiple superstar talents, and they even managed to sign Martin Necas this week to a huge eight-year, $11.5 million per year extension to further lock down their core. Oh, and the team currently sits at the top of the NHL standings.

Despite all of this good… Colorado are somehow 5-1-4 in their last 10 games played. This team is feasting on the loser point, and I can’t tell if it’s masking bigger issues or if the Avalanche are doing enough to find success in October to set up a run later for the President’s Trophy.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche. (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

When it comes to the top of the Rankings, the Devils, Jets and Canadiens are all in an absolute fight to lay claim to the best team in hockey. All of these teams are receiving standout performances from their star players, and I think you can make an argument for any of them to be Number 1 in the NHL right now. However, for the moment, I have the Jets in first, but you can’t go wrong with any of these teams.

All Eyes Are Back on the NHL

With the World Series over, it should be easier to lock in again on hockey. As the calendar turns to November, the next few weeks are going to fly by, and before we know it, teams will be playing their 30th game of the season.

Very soon, we will be talking about the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, rosters, and the nearly month-long break. This means players on the bubble of their respective Olympic rosters will have a lot to prove in the coming weeks to lock in their chance to go for gold.