Florida Panthers Re-sign Sam Bennett to 8-Year Deal

The Florida Panthers announced that they have re-signed forward Sam Bennett to an eight-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $8 million.

Bennett became a key figure for the Florida Panthers last season, forming one of the most effective lines in the league with Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues. He led the playoffs in goals with 15, ultimately winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in the team’s repeat as champions.

How Bennett Did in 2024-25

What else can one say about Bennett that hasn’t been covered already? He’s coming off the best regular season of his 11-year career, racking up 25 goals and 51 points in 76 regular-season games. He was solid in the faceoff circle (46.2% success rate) and finished with the third-most hits of his career (145).

What he did in the playoffs, however, is why we’re here today. Make no mistake, he was due a raise for his regular-season play. That said, leading the league in playoff goals (15) and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy certainly ratcheted his pay up a notch or two. He has established himself as a gamer in the toughest moments, making play after play when the pressure was at its greatest.

What Bennett Brings to the Table

At 28 years old, Bennett looks to be in the prime of his career. He’s an effective two-way player, capable of delivering 40-50 points on the second line while also playing responsible defensive minutes. While those are definitely nice traits to have, neither is his calling card.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, presents Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He has become known over the past few seasons as an agitator, to put it lightly. He is seemingly always in the mix physically, causing commotion in front of the net, and generally making his team tougher to play against.

During the playoffs, he was constantly involved, even when he wasn’t scoring (which was often). His ability to get under the skin of the opposition is nearly unrivaled and has only been amplified since he began playing for the Panthers prior to the 2020-21 season.

How Bennett Fits With the Team

Though the price may be a tad higher than what he’s worth in terms of regular-season numbers, the Panthers happily met his market demands. His 45 goals and 92 points in 145 combined regular-season games over the past two seasons are nice, but his playoff performance has taken his value to the next level.

In Bennett, the Panthers get a responsible two-way forward who can play either center or wing on any of the first three lines. He isn’t going to be a key power-play man, but can plug in there as well.

In reality, the Panthers are paying for what he does in the playoffs. Over his last three seasons, in which the Panthers went to the Stanley Cup Final in each and won the past two, he has been excellent. In 62 playoff games, he has 27 goals and 51 points. His impact is immeasurable, however, and he was a driving force in the biggest spots for the Panthers.

He will slot in on their second line once again and be counted on to do exactly what he has become so good at. He may never be hit more than 55 or 60 points, but his presence makes him a threat when the playoffs come around, and successful teams like the Panthers will gladly pay for that.

Bennett joins Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe, Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling as core players the Panthers have under contract through 2030. They will continue to dominate for seasons to come.