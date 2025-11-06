NHL Rumors: Kings Keeping D-Man, Stamkos Talk, Lohrei Move, Canadiens Search

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting calls on defenseman Brandt Clarke, but they aren’t interested in moving him. Meanwhile, what’s the latest on the Steven Stamkos trade chatter and who might be interested? What’s the latest on the Montreal Canadiens and their search for a center? Finally, could the Boston Bruins consider moving Mason Lohrei since they seem intent not to play him?

Do Teams See Stamkos As Another Seth Jones?

While appearing on the Morning Cuppa Hockey, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the trade rumors surrounding the Nashville Predators and Steven Stamkos. There has been talk that neither side is closed off to a trade, even if nothing is imminent at this time.

Related: NHL Rumors: Dubois Out, Panarin’s Standoff, Leafs’ Target & Stecher Trade

When asked if Stamkos can be to another team what Seth Jones has been to the Florida Panthers, Friedman responded, “You’re the third person this week who’s brought up Seth Jones with Steven Stamkos” He added, “It shows that Jones has sort of become the patron saint of, ‘Maybe it doesn’t work here, but it can go work somewhere else.’”

When asked if the Panthers might specifically have interest in Stamkos, given their injury issues, Friedman wasn’t prepared to say there was anything there. However, he found the optics of that idea fascinating. It would be odd for a former Tampa Bay Lightning player to go to the other Florida team, but perhaps stranger things have happened.

Kings Declining Brandt Clarke Trade Requests

James Murphy of RG.org, the Los Angeles Kings have no interest in moving Brandt Clarke in a trade, despite the fact that they’ve not worked out an extension. Clarke is a pending restricted free agent next summer, and teams are reportedly kicking tires on his availability.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke scores the winning goal against the San Jose Sharks (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

“[Jim] Hiller and his staff depend on Clarke a lot, and I can tell you there’s no desire to move him right now,” a source told RG. “That’s a guy Ken [Holland] is watching closely to see if he’s a key piece going forward, so I don’t see them trading him right now.”

Latest on Canadiens Center Search

Friedman also talked about the Montreal Canadiens and their trade needs. He noted that there’s no question that Nazem Kadri’s name has been discussed. He also said there was some talk about Sidney Crosby, but the Penguins’ winning has knocked all that talk down.

With Kadri’s 1000th game in the books and the ceremony over, some insiders believe the trade rumors will ramp up again regarding the Flames’ forward. Friedman noted, “I definitely think if it comes to a point where he’s on the market, Montreal would be very high on that list; Montreal would have what Calgary would want.”

Are the Bruins Open to Moving Mason Lohrei?

In his most recent 32 Thoughts column, Friedman discussed teams calling the Bruins about the availability of Mason Lohrei. He wrote, “I don’t know that there’s anything going on trade-wise with Mason Lohrei. But I do know that when a talented, young player like him sits four games in a row, others call and ask what’s up.” due to him being scratched for multiple games in a row.”

If the Bruins make him available, there will definitely be teams willing to take a swing on the left-shot defenseman.