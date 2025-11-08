Ducks News & Rumors: Gauthier’s Goals, Team’s Hot Start, and Acquiring Panarin

The hockey world has started to take notice of the Anaheim Ducks, who are off to a phenomenal (and unusual) start, having a 9-3-1 record and sitting at the top of the Pacific Division with 19 points. Their success has many talking about the team, and this week is no exception. In this edition of Ducks News & Rumors, we are taking a look at Cutter Gauthier’s goal-scoring abilities, the team’s historic start to the season, and the potential of Artemi Panarin joining the Ducks.

Gauthier’s Goal-Scoring

Gauthier, just 21 years old and in his second NHL season, has been an incredible talent for the Ducks. He had a solid rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign, recording 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games. This season, however, has been exceptional. The forward already has 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in 11 games. In the team’s game against the Florida Panthers, Gauthier notched his first career hat trick, and a natural one at that.

He is on an eight-game point streak and has solidified himself as tied for the NHL’s top goal scorer alongside Sidney Crosby. Gauthier is also the youngest player to score 10 goals in his first 12 games since Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews did so in 2018. His ability to utilize his speed, accuracy, and powerful shot has made the difference for him this season, and alongside young linemates Mason McTavish and Beckett Sennecke, aka the “Kid Line”, he has been at his absolute best.

Ducks Off to a Historic Start

It is no secret that the Ducks are hot right now. They are on a five-game win streak and have been winning both at home and on the road. Not only are they winning, they are winning in big ways.

Anaheim Ducks Pavel Mintyukov, Ian Moore, and Ryan Poehling celebrate a goal (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The team has set a franchise record by scoring seven or more goals in four games this season. They are also the third team to do so in their first 13 games — the other two times were both done by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96 and 2019-20.

The Ducks Could Take Panarin

While there are no official rumors surrounding Panarin to the Ducks, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mused about a potential acquisition on a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. Panarin is in the final season of his seven-year contract with the New York Rangers, and negotiations regarding the future of the forward have been slow at best.

Per Sportnet’s Nick Kypreos, “The pending UFA has made it clear to the Rangers that he is not interested in a pay cut from his current $11.642 million, and that has shut down any chance of negotiations. The Rangers don’t want him at that same rate again.” Panarin also has a no-move clause in effect. However, should he remain unsigned, he could test out the market in free agency at the end of this season.

Pat Verbeek and the Ducks have a history of going after former Rangers — Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome, Jacob Trouba, and Chris Kreider all came from New York. Friedman noted that Verbeek is not afraid to take big swings, even if they might miss the mark, and a player like Panarin is a big target. It also added that the Ducks’ coach, Joel Quenneville, coached a rookie Panarin in Chicago. We will have to keep an eye on his contract negotiations as the season continues.

The Ducks have found line combinations and systems that work, players who can score consistently, and a mix of veterans and young talents that mesh both on and off the ice. The Ducks are officially on everyone’s radar, and they’re having a whole lot of fun, too. Keep your eye on The Hockey Writers all season long for all things Ducks, the NHL, and beyond.