NHL Morning Recap – November 8, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking the four NHL games that were played on Nov. 7, 2025. That includes an Original Six matchup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. As well as Macklin Celebrini tries to carry the strong play against Connor Hellebuyck and the San Jose Sharks.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

RANGERS 4 at RED WINGS 1

New York Rangers celebrate a goal (Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images)

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 6:46 – Will Cuylle (3) from Mika Zibanejad (3), Artemi Panarin (6)

P2 4:52 – Noah Laba (3) from Alexis Lafreniere (6), Panarin (7)

P3 7:29 – Panarin (3) from Zibanejad (4), Taylor Raddysh (1)

P3 8:27 – Lafreniere (2) from Conor Sheary (5)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 11:06 – J.T. Compher (3) from Mason Appleton (4), Andrew Copp (5)

WILD 5 at ISLANDERS 2

Related: Wild Hold Onto Lead, Take Down Islanders 5-2

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 7:24 – Vinnie Hinostroza (2) from Jonas Brodin (3), Marcus Johansson (8)

P1 12:32 – Danila Yurov (2) from Yakov Trenin (3), Marcus Foligno (1)

P2 5:56 – Brock Faber (3) Unassisted

P2 9:05 – Marco Rossi (4) from Kirill Kaprizov (12), Daemon Hunt (1)

P3 8:33 – Kaprizov (9) from Mats Zuccarello (1)

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P2 4:38 – Emil Heineman (6) from Bo Horvat (7), Mathew Barzal (8)

P2 18:51 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau (4) from Anders Lee (8), Ryan Pulock (6)

BLACKHAWKS 4 at FLAMES 0

Related: Blackhawks Shut Out Flames as Bedard Leads With 4 Points

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 12:32 – Tyler Bertuzzi (7) from Connor Bedard (12), Artyom Levshunov (7)

P3 1:11 – Bertuzzi (8) from Bedard (13), Andre Burakovsky (6)

P3 7:56 – Burakovsky (6) from Bedard (14)

P3 18:01 – Bedard (8) Unassisted

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

No goals scored

JETS 1 at SHARKS 2

Related: Sharks Edge Jets 2-1 in Tight Battle at SAP Center

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 12:34 – Josh Morrissey (2) from Nino Niederreiter (6)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 13:46 – Macklin Celebrini (9) from Tyler Toffoli (5)

P3 15:39 – Will Smith (6) from Macklin Celebrini (14), Philipp Kurashev (5)