Projected Lineups for Jets vs Sharks – 11/07/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (9-4-0) at SHARKS (5-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Nikita Chibrikov

Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Status report

Nyquist is on the trip and the forward skated in a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but is expected to miss his third straight game. … Perfetti took part in the morning skate but the forward is not yet ready to make his season debut.

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report:

The Sharks placed Misa on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is considered week to week. … Ostapchuk was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday but the forward won’t play. … Reaves will return to the lineup after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … Eklund took part in the morning skate but the forward will miss a third straight game.

