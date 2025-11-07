Projected Lineups for Jets vs Sharks – 11/07/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (9-4-0) at SHARKS (5-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Nikita Chibrikov
Cole Koepke — Parker Ford — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Status report
Nyquist is on the trip and the forward skated in a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but is expected to miss his third straight game. … Perfetti took part in the morning skate but the forward is not yet ready to make his season debut.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Jets’ 3-0 Loss to the Kings
- NHL Morning Recap – November 5, 2025
- Kings Collect First Win At Home With 3-0 Shutout Over Jets
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)
Status report:
The Sharks placed Misa on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is considered week to week. … Ostapchuk was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday but the forward won’t play. … Reaves will return to the lineup after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … Eklund took part in the morning skate but the forward will miss a third straight game.
Latest for THW: