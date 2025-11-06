Red Wings Prospect Report: Plante, Elite Goaltending & More

The Detroit Red Wings have reaped the benefits of youthful enthusiasm this season. Rookies Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin Pellikka have drawn rave reviews with their early play, and the team’s ascending talent continues to offer promise at almost every position in the lineup.

But make no mistake: the fun is only just begun.

Detroit Red Wings Prospects Report (The Hockey Writers)

In this Red Wings prospect report, we take a look at a prospect that is lighting it up at the collegiate level, we’ll check in on some of the organization’s most exciting prospects in goal, and we’ll look across the Atlantic Ocean and take note of the early progress shown by one of Detroit’s most recent draft selections.

Let’s dive in.

Max Plante Is Officially on the Map

When the Red Wings selected Max Plante with the 47th pick in the 2024 draft, there wasn’t a ton of noise around the pick. Fast forward to today, and suddenly the chatter around this prospect is starting to grow – and for good reason.

As a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Plante leads the nation in points with 19 in 10 games. He is accumulating those points in a variety of ways, too. He has nine goals on the season and has shown the ability to beat a goalie clean when he gets a good look. He has also displayed the ability to create off the rush and utilize his teammates and make them better.

It must be stated that the season still has a long way to go, but the early returns cannot be denied. Plante looks like a top player at the collegiate level this season, and that sparks the imagination of what this season might have in store for him. In a prospect pool that includes several players that look like future NHLers, his start to the season may be the most exciting.

Several Red Wings Goalie Prospects Off to Strong Start

The Red Wings have an abundance of goalie prospects – so much so that the organization’s commitment to accumulating goalie prospects has become somewhat of an inside joke within the fandom. If the start to the season is any indication, however, that commitment might just pay off.

In the American Hockey League (AHL), the Grand Rapids Griffins are enjoying a franchise-best 8-0-0 start. To this point in the season, head coach Dan Watson has alternated his two young goaltenders, Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava. Both have started four games, both have above a .930 save-percentage, and both have inspired confidence with their play.

Cossa’s shutout stands out on the stats sheet, but Postava has been impressive in his first taste of North American hockey, even going back to preseason. He seems to track the puck well, and his movements can be sharp and precise, or smooth and athletic. He’s a fun goaltender to watch and is already forcing Cossa, a former first round pick in the 2021 draft, to perform to the best of his abilities.

There is even depth behind Cossa and Postava as Carter Gylander is off to a strong start in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye as well. A seventh-round selection in the 2019 draft, the 24-year-old has stopped 71 of 77 shots and has two wins in his three starts. Gylander played three games with the Griffins last season and looks like a solid option if he needs to report back to Grand Rapids.

Back to the collegiate level, Trey Augustine is off to a strong start with the top-ranked Michigan State Spartans. He has four wins and two shutouts in his first five starts of the season. He looks as confident as ever in his junior season and is expected to be the foundation of a championship run for the Spartans this season. The scariest thing about his strong start is that it feels like there is another level he can get to, and if he does, he’s going to cement himself as one of the top goalie prospects in the world.

Genborg Stands Out in Sweden

Eddie Genborg, who was likened to a Marvel Comics character in our Red Wings prospect rankings this past summer, has been an early stand-out playing with Timrå IK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Tasked with being the physical force on a skill line, the physical, two-way forward has seven goals and 13 points in 18 games.

While his team has had some success this season, this isn’t necessarily an example of a player benefitting from a talented ensamble. Genborg and his linemates are the catalysts for their teams success and his efforts up and down the ice allow for it to happen. He’s already showing the potential that prompted the Red Wings to select him with the 40th pick in the 2025 draft, and a familiar face has a close eye on his development:

#LGRW legend and should be Hall of Famer, Henrik Zetterberg will join Timrå in the SHL in an official capacity as a "Sports adviser".



Timrå is where Z played before joining the @DetroitRedWings and that's where 2025 draftee Eddie Genborg plies his trade. pic.twitter.com/skQTvZk9JM — Lars Thorsell (@LarsThorsell) September 10, 2025

To this point, this prospects report mostly featured players that are a year or so out from contending for an NHL roster spot. Genborg is not in that boat, at least not yet, but he’s playing with a ton of confidence right now, and confidence often leads to growth. He has the potential to become a bull in a china shop at the NHL level, but perhaps the skill and offensive aspect of his game has been a bit undersold.

Regardless, Genborg is off to an impressive start in one of the toughest leagues in the world. That is certainly noteworthy.

Red Wings Ascending

There’s no question that rookie fever is sweeping across Detroit. Not only have fans been treated to what Finnie and Sandin Pellikka have done so far this season, but there’s a growing sense that more rookie reinforcements are on the way. Perhaps the most exciting thing is that even though the stream of youth has just begun to poor into Detroit, there is still a river of talent within the organization that has yet to be tapped into.

Though the season has just begun, there is real optimism about the Red Wings and the direction they are heading thanks to the young players on their roster as well as the players stashed away within their organization, such as the talented young men mentioned in this report.