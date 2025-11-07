Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Flames – 11/07/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (6-5-3) at FLAMES (4-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks are expected to dress the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen who skated to a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Brayden Pachal — Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Yan Kuznetsov
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report:
Bahl didn’t take part in the morning skate. Flames coach Ryan Huska said he will be a game-time decision. … If Bahl is unavailable, Kuznetsov could stay in the lineup. The defenseman made his season debut Wednesday.
