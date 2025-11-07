Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Flames – 11/07/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (6-5-3) at FLAMES (4-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks are expected to dress the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen who skated to a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Yegor Sharangovich — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Brayden Pachal — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Yan Kuznetsov

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report:

Bahl didn’t take part in the morning skate. Flames coach Ryan Huska said he will be a game-time decision. … If Bahl is unavailable, Kuznetsov could stay in the lineup. The defenseman made his season debut Wednesday.

