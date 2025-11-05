Canucks Centre Trade Targets: Stamkos, Zacha & Kadri

The Vancouver Canucks have gotten off to a slow start this season, thanks mostly to an inordinate amount of injuries. They started with just three players on injured reserve, but since their season opener on Oct. 9, that number has ballooned to nine, which includes key players Filip Chytil, Conor Garland, and Teddy Blueger.

The Canucks’ centre depth is really thin right now, even with the acquisition of Lukas Reichel, who is probably better used as a winger. As a result, it’s no surprise that general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin is still working the phones to try and acquire a second-line centre, with the latest rumours suggesting Steven Stamkos, Pavel Zacha and Nazem Kadri as options.

Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators

I think it’s safe to say the Stamkos experiment in Music City hasn’t gone to plan. While he had 27 goals in his first go-around with the club, he has only two goals in 15 games this season and hasn’t looked like the same superstar he was in Tampa Bay. Since he and fellow veteran and Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Marchessault signed in free agency in 2024, the Nashville Predators have surprisingly gone from playoff contenders to a lottery team seemingly overnight.

The two stars were supposed to push them over the edge, not make GM Barry Trotz think about rebuilding. But that’s exactly what’s happening right now, with his team off to another slow start at 5-6-4 and rumours swirling around Stamkos’ future only a year into his four-year deal.

Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Elliotte Friedman recently said that Stamkos won’t waive his no-move clause, that hasn’t stopped other insiders like Jeff Marek and Cam Robinson from speculating and even the Canucks from reportedly “poking around” the former 60-goal scorer and two-time Rocket Richard winner. Players have changed their minds before, and if Stamkos believes he can make a difference in Vancouver, and the Predators continue to struggle, he might decide to take his services north of the border.

The Canucks would have to do some cap gymnastics to fit Stamkos’ $8 million average annual value (AAV) contract on their books, which could prove impossible, unless the Predators retain salary or another contract is included in the deal. Also, it’s unclear what Trotz would be looking for in a trade should he decide to approach him to waive his no-move clause.

Is Stamkos worth a first-round pick or a blue-chip prospect at his age and decline in production? I’m not sure that he is. If that’s the cost, I would hang up the phone and look elsewhere. On the other hand, if it’s a second and a mid-range prospect, the Canucks should definitely be interested. He still can score, and he would be the best faceoff man behind Aatu Raty right now. Then, when Chytil returns, they would be very deep down the middle for a potential playoff run.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

If the Calgary Flames continue to struggle, more than just Kadri will be on the trade block. Rasmus Andersson has also been in the rumours, but Kadri’s name has come to the forefront ever since the news came out that he has a 13-team no-trade list rather than a full no-trade clause. Reports also have the Canucks not on that list, which has added more fuel to the fire that they might be interested. Allvin and Flames GM Craig Conroy have a history of blockbuster trades as well, getting together in 2024 for a deal involving Lindholm and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Despite being on the older side at 35, Kadri has been very productive lately, hitting a career high of 35 goals last season. He is also a solid two-way player and has proven to be a difference-maker in the playoffs. His faceoff numbers aren’t as impressive in Calgary as they were in Colorado and Toronto, but he still hovers around the 50 percent mark, which is better than most centres on the Canucks.

Similar to Stamkos and Zacha, the Canucks will have to get creative to fit Kadri under the cap. While his $7 million AAV is reasonable, they only have $1.13 million in space to work with, and that’s with Nils Hoglander on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). He also has four more years left on his contract and will be 38 when it expires in 2029. Regardless of how badly the Canucks need a second-line centre, I’m not sure if they should tie that money up, especially with Quinn Hughes becoming a free agent in two years.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

Another centre the Canucks have been connected to, reportedly since the summer, is Zacha from the Boston Bruins. He isn’t the high-end scorer that Stamkos has proven to be in his career, but he can still put up 20 goals and hold down a top-six centre spot. He is also consistent in the faceoff dot, winning over 50 percent of his draws the last two seasons, including 57.5 percent so far in 2025-26.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What might throw a wrench in things is the fact that the Bruins just lost top-line centre Elias Lindholm for the next few weeks. They probably don’t want to move him until Lindholm’s back, so a trade is likely on the back burner for now. But if he does become available again, the Canucks should be in the running. He’s the youngest of the three options rumoured, and his cap hit is only $4.75 million AAV with just one year remaining on his contract. If the Bruins don’t want the moon for him, then he’s the ideal target.

Canucks Have to Be Careful With Any Trade

Allvin has to be careful with any trade right now. He doesn’t hold any leverage in negotiations, which opens him up to being fleeced. The Canucks are doing surprisingly well with the centre depth they have in Pettersson, Reichel, Aatu Raty and Max Sasson, sitting at an even 7-7-0 and only two points out of first in the Pacific Division. While they will have to address the weakness at some point, Allvin should remain patient until the right trade comes along. If that happens to be Stamkos, Zacha or Kadri, then he should definitely pull the trigger, but only if it doesn’t require giving up a first-round pick or blue-chip prospect.