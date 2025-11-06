Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews, Nylander, Stolarz & Robertson

Sometimes a season hangs on a single night — a moment when a team hits bottom, then finds something deeper. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, that moment might have arrived last week in Pittsburgh. They looked dreadful early — flat, hesitant, almost uninterested — and then suddenly, they came alive. The comeback win over the Penguins wasn’t just another two points; it was a pulse check.

Since that night, they’ve won three straight, capped by Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over the Utah Mammoth. After the sting of that loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Maple Leafs are now unbeaten in November and starting to look like the team people expected all along.

Item One: Matthews and Nylander Put the Team on Their Backs

When Auston Matthews and William Nylander decide to take over, there’s not much any opponent can do. Against Pittsburgh, the pair carried the club out of the ditch. Against Utah, they kept pushing. Matthews scored a captain’s goal to ignite things, and Nylander followed up with his usual mix of swagger and precision — a goal, an assist, and pressure every shift.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Nylander now sits just one point shy of the league scoring lead. He looks like he’s skating downhill while everyone else is skating uphill. Matthews, meanwhile, is heating up again — and when that happens, he tends to stay hot. If this duo keeps producing at this clip, Toronto’s ceiling climbs right with them.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Loading Up Works — When Everyone Buys In

When a coach “loads up” a line, it’s often a desperate move — one that leaves the rest of the lineup gasping for air. But under Craig Berube, the gamble is starting to make sense. Matthews, Nylander, and Matthew Knies have become a nightmare matchup, while the so-called leftovers — John Tavares, Bobby McMann, and Nicholas Robertson — helped to deliver the win against Utah.

Tavares, now wearing an “A” after handing the captaincy to Matthews, looks more relaxed but no less committed. His 501st career goal was pure Tavares: net-front, hard-working, and earned the tough way. It’s the kind of leadership that doesn’t need a letter — steady, unselfish, quietly effective. If Berube can keep this mix of star power and depth rolling, he might have found a winning formula.

Item Three: Stolarz Steps Up, Woll Waits

Anthony Stolarz deserves more credit than he’s getting. He’s not flashy, but he’s been calm and composed in the net. That’s exactly what Toronto needed while Joseph Woll remains sidelined. Against Utah, he made several timely saves that stopped the bleeding and allowed the comeback to take shape.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

The question now is when Woll returns. He’s eligible but hasn’t been activated, partly due to cap gymnastics and injuries elsewhere. Sooner or later, the Maple Leafs will want their young starter back in rhythm. For now, though, Stolarz has done enough to quiet the doubters — and to remind the team that steady goaltending, not highlight saves, wins games in November.

Item Four: Maple Leafs Are Climbing in the Atlantic Logjam

The Atlantic Division standings are as tight as they’ve been in many seasons. Two wins can launch you eight spots; two losses can bury you just as fast. Not long ago, Toronto was sitting in 13th place. Now they’re within striking distance of the top tier — two points out of first. [The Florida Panthers are in last place this morning.]

That kind of volatility makes every night matter. The Maple Leafs can’t afford to coast. What’s encouraging, though, is that they seem to have rediscovered their urgency. You can see it in the forecheck, in how they defend the lead, and in how the bench reacts after a goal. It’s not perfect hockey, but it’s connected hockey — and that’s a start.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

And one player, to my eyes, who’s leading the energy charge is Robertson. The youngster is working hard, chasing down plays and knocking pucks off opponents’ sticks.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ season still feels fragile — one injury, one slump, one bad week could undo the progress. But right now, the signs are good. The stars are producing, the goaltending is steady, and the lineup balance feels right. Coach Berube’s voice seems to be reaching the room in a way that matters.

After that ugly loss to Columbus, it would’ve been easy for this team to drift. Instead, they’ve dug in, tightened up, and strung together three straight wins. It’s only November, but something in their body language has changed. The question now isn’t whether they can win — it’s whether they can keep this edge. For the first time in a while, that feels like a bet worth making.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]