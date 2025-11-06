Sharks Overpower Kraken in 6-1 Victory

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the Seattle Kraken hosted the San Jose Sharks for their first matchup of the season. The Kraken just earned a victory at home against the Chicago Blackhawks in their game prior. San Jose also played their last game at home, but lost to the Detroit Red Wings in a shootout. It was the Sharks who are now taking home a 6-1 victory against the Kraken.

Game Recap

Just a minute into the game, the Sharks struck first. While the Kraken tried to clear the puck from the Sharks’ zone, John Klingberg kept it in with a pass to Tyler Toffoli. He passed it down to Macklin Celebrini in the center of the ice. He took a quick shot to score the first goal of the game.

As time dwindled in the first period, the Kraken tied the game. With three and a half minutes on the clock, Ryan Winterton skated the puck through the neutral zone and up to the net. He took a shot but it was blocked by Yaroslav Askarov. Shane Wright collected the rebound and passed it to Ryan Lindgren at the blue line. He passed it back to Winterton in the center of the ice. His shot hit the corner of the net to score his first NHL goal.

Two minutes later, Jeff Skinner stole the puck from the Kraken in the neutral zone. He skated it up to the net with Alexander Wennberg and passed to him. Wennberg passed the puck across the ice for Ethan Cardwell whose shot went past Joey Daccord to give San Jose the lead once more.

11 minutes into the second period, Jani Nyman took a seat for interference on Klingberg. On the power play, the Sharks kept the puck in their offensive zone. Will Smith passed it to Klingberg at the blue line. He took a shot to score a revenge goal on the power play.

One minute into the third period, Smith received the puck from Mario Ferraro as he came onto the ice off a line change. He took a shot to score the Sharks’ fourth goal of the night.

San Jose Sharks center Tyler Toffoli plays the puck while defended by Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Immediately following the goal, Toffoli took a seat for a high-stick on Chandler Stephenson. Although the Sharks were down a player, they found success. Collin Graf stole the puck away from Vince Dunn. He skated up on a breakaway and took a shot, but Daccord made the save. Ty Dellandrea was right behind him to clean up the rebound and scored the fifth goal of the night for San Jose.

With 16:36 left in the third, the Kraken pulled Daccord and Matt Murray entered the crease. 30 seconds later, Toffoli made a breakaway on the net to score on Murray to secure the 6-1 win.

Next Up

The Sharks will head back home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 7. The Kraken will travel to take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Kraken will host the Sharks again for the second game of the season series just ten days later on Nov. 15.