Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Canucks- 11/8/25

The Vancouver Canucks welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets for a Saturday night matchup at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Boone Jenner — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundestrom

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said there may be lineup changes because there are a couple players “banged up.” Monahan practiced the past two days after leaving with an undisclosed injury in the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Mateychuk also skated the past two days; he’s missed one game because he was “banged up” during a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. … Del Bel Belluz was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Lukas Reichel — Drew O’Connor

Brock Boeser — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Thatcher Demko (maintenance), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on an emergency basis Friday after Demko did not practice. Demko skated on his own Saturday but will not dress, Canucks coach Adam Foote said. … Blueger and Lekkerimaki, forwards who have each missed the past nine games, and Mancini, a defenseman who has missed five, all resumed skating in noncontact jerseys.

