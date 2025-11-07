Oilers’ Extension to Trent Frederic Has Been Even Worse than Expected

The Edmonton Oilers have consistently preached about finding value contracts in order to keep their roster competitive. With Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard all commanding over $10 million in salary, finding value contracts is imperative to give this team its best opportunity to win a Stanley Cup.

Like every team, the Oilers do have some less-than-desirable contracts. The most discussed is Darnell Nurse, who commands $9.25 million annually. That said, Nurse is still a positively impactful player for the Oilers, albeit not nearly to the extent he’s being paid. One bad contract, though, wouldn’t be the end of the world, but unfortunately for the Oilers, they just recently handed out another that is looking like an outright disaster.

Frederic Not an Eight-Year Player

At the 2025 trade deadline, the Oilers knew they wanted to add up front, but had very limited cap space to do so. They wound up being able to make a deal with the Boston Bruins that saw them land Trent Frederic, a player who had earned a reputation as a very physical presence who could chip in with some secondary scoring. That said, he was very much considered a bottom-six forward.

Frederic wasn’t able to make his Oilers debut until long after the trade due to a high-ankle sprain. Upon returning, he reinjured himself after just a few shifts, and was shut down for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Frederic was able to return for the playoffs, but was seemingly far less than 100 per cent. He finished the postseason with a very disappointing one goal and four points. Still, he got a pass from the vast majority of Oilers fans, who were all aware that his ankle still seemed to be an issue. There were even plenty of fans who saw value in extending him. That is, at least until they saw the extension itself.

The Oilers shocked the hockey world just days ahead of free agency when it was announced that they had re-signed Frederic to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $3.85 million. The AAV seemed a bit steep for some, though it was the eight-year term that had everybody’s jaws on the floor. It seemed like a massive price to pay for a player who has never scored 20 goals and has hit the 40-point mark just once.

This was instantly viewed as a deal that could wind up aging horribly for the Oilers, though there was at least a bit of optimism that in the early going he could provide some solid secondary offence should he get an opportunity alongside the likes of McDavid or Draisaitl.

Instead, Frederic has played in a bottom-six role, and has been arguably the least impactful player in the lineup through 15 games. He’s scored just one goal, giving him the lowest point total amongst any Oilers player who has suited up for all 15 games. He’s also managed just 15 shots while averaging slightly less than 13 minutes per game. To his credit, he’s kept his physical edge with 46 hits, but aside from that, he’s been frustratingly quiet.

Oilers Can’t Do Anything but Throw Frederic Out There

Oilers management is likely frustrated with Frederic’s start to the season, but they only have themselves to blame. Giving out a maximum eight-year deal to a bottom-six forward is a recipe for disaster, and they are already learning that the hard way. With his deal holding a full no-movement clause, there is nothing Oilers management or coaching staff can do but continue to throw him on the ice and hope he can find a way to dig himself out of the hole he’s in.