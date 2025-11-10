Wild’s Wallstedt Earns Shutout in 2-0 Win Over Flames

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Calgary Flames on Sunday evening, Nov. 9, to begin a five-game homestand. The Wild had Mats Zuccarello back in the lineup as he rejoined the roster on their recent road trip, but were still without Zach Bogosian and Nico Sturm. The Flames were without Martin Pospisil and Zayne Parekh due to injuries.

Jesper Wallstedt was in the net for the Wild, and Devin Cooley was in the net for the Flames. The game started out scoreless through the first period. The Wild got the lead in the second and held it through to the end as they won 2-0. This moved the Wild’s record to 7-7-3 and the Flames to 4-11-2.

Game Recap

Despite some close chances for both teams, including some shots that hit the post, the first period ended scoreless. It took until late in the second period to beat one of the goaltenders, and it was the Wild who scored first.

The goal was scored by Matt Boldy, and he was assisted by Marcus Johansson, who was playing in his 1,000th game, and Joel Eriksson Ek to make it 1-0. That was the only goal of the second period, and the Wild took the lead into the third.

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There was just one goal in the third period, and it was an empty net goal scored by Kirill Kaprizov to put his team up 2-0. He was assisted by Eriksson Ek and Boldy to secure the win and earn Wallstedt his first shutout of the season.

The Wild will remain at home to host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The Flames will remain on the road to face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.