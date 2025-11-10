Heiskanen’s 2-Point Night Leads Stars to 2-1 Victory Over Kraken

On Sunday, Nov. 9, the Dallas Stars hosted the Seattle Kraken for their first matchup of the season. Both teams were coming off a win the day prior on Nov. 8. The Stars beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 in Bridgestone Arena while the Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in overtime. In this game, though, it was the Stars who earned a two-game streak with a 2-1 win over Seattle.

Game Recap

Three minutes into the first period, Matty Beniers won the faceoff for the Kraken and the puck found Vince Dunn at the blue line. He passed it to Adam Larsson on his right. He took a shot and Jaden Schwartz was able to tip it into the net to put the Kraken on the board first.

15 seconds after the goal, Kaapo Kakko took a seat for hooking Miro Heiskanen. The Stars quickly got to work. Heiskanen had the puck at the blue line and passed it to Jason Robertson at the faceoff circle. He passed it to Wyatt Johnston who was right in front of the net. He tipped it in to tie the game.

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

With seconds left in the first period, Heiskanen gained control of the puck in the Kraken’s offensive zone. He passed it to Roope Hintz in the neutral zone, who passed it right to Tyler Seguin. He skated it up to the net, through the legs of Ryan Lindgren, and gave the Stars the lead. As this was the only other goal scored in the rest of the game, it was also the game-winning goal.

Next Up

Both teams will be back on the ice on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The Stars will take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. The Kraken will head back home and host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Climate Pledge Arena.

The two teams will be back playing against one another later this month on Nov. 26.