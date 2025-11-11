Projected Lineups for Kings vs Canadies – 11/11/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (7-5-4) at CANADIENS (10-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott

Injured: None

Status report

Kuzmenko has moved onto the first power-play unit in place of Byfield, who will be on the second unit. “We think it will help ‘Kuzy’, we think it will strengthen our second unit, if you want to call them that, so we think in balance it should make us better,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc — Kirby Dach — Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson –Jake Evans — Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 6-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. … Suzuki did not take part in an optional morning skate but will play after missing practice Monday (maintenance).

