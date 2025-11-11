Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Hurricanes – 11/11/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (7-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

Legault, a defenseman, is expected to miss 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Gostisbehere will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Chisholm, a healthy scratch for three straight games, is expected to play.

