Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Hurricanes – 11/11/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (7-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Status report
Legault, a defenseman, is expected to miss 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Gostisbehere will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Chisholm, a healthy scratch for three straight games, is expected to play.
