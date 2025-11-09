Lightning Stay Hot with Payback Win Over Capitals

The Tampa Bay Lightning won a tight bout with the Washington Capitals Saturday night, 3-2. After losing 3-2 in overtime up in Washington on Oct. 14, they flip the script to win by the same score in regulation. The Lightning have now won seven of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Capitals continue their skid, losing their sixth game in their last seven.

Lightning Come Out on Top in Rematch

Brandon Duhaime opened the scoring in the first period with his first, giving the Capitals a 1-0 lead. The Lightning would manage to take the lead before the period was over. Emil Lilleberg responded with his first goal of the season as well to tie the game.

After assisting Lilleberg’s goal, Jake Guentzel picked up a goal of his own to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead after the first period. His goal would represent the lone power-play goal in the game by either team.

John Carlson was credited with the game-tying goal in the second period. However, he was simply the last Capitals player to touch the puck. He slapped the puck and hit near the chest of Andrei Vasilevskiy. The puck slipped under his armpit and bounced out behind him. Erik Cernak tried to corral it and accidentally caused an own goal.

Feel the thunder pic.twitter.com/69iidM2VAQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2025

Normally, these are moments that should swing the momentum, but the Lightning managed to prevent the game from getting out of hand. Brandon Hagel scored the go-ahead goal to give the Lightning the lead again. Charle-Edouard D’Astous continues his productive start to his career. He picked up his first career multi-point game, which got him to five points through eight games.

They looked like they had an empty-net goal, but it was waved off after they were ruled to be offside. The result was the final score of the game.

The Lightning have a few days off before they host the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Capitals continue their road trip when they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

