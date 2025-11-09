Stephenson’s Game-Tying Goal Leads Kraken to 4-3 OT Victory Over the Blues

The Seattle Kraken won 4-3 in overtime over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night (Nov. 8). The Blues and Kraken faced off for the first time this season in St. Louis, marking one of three games in their season series against each other. For the Blues, they sought to win another game after their last victory against the Buffalo Sabres, 3-0. As for the Kraken, it was a chance for them to move ahead from their 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Let’s get into a recap of this game.

First Period

Right to the point, in the first period, the Blues answered with the opening goal about 5:30 into the game as Kraken defenseman Ryan Winterton laid out a pass down the middle of the ice and was intercepted by Dylan Holloway, who scored to make it 1-0.

Then, about over four minutes later, the Kraken suffered a two-minute minor penalty for too many men on the ice, and that gave the Blues a nice opportunity to add another goal on the power play. Add on to the lead they did, as Pavel Buchnevich passed the puck to Cam Fowler, who set up Dalibor Dvorsky for the one-time goal, and the game was 2-0 Blues.

No more goals were scored after that, and the period ended with a shot total of 9-9.

Second Period

The second period started slightly tight; however, at the 8:28 mark, the Kraken scored their first goal of the game, thanks to a slap shot from forward Ryker Evans after he received a pass from Eeli Tolvanen, and that made the score 2-1. Tye Kartye was credited with the secondary assist.

Things started to look more hopeful for the Kraken as they received a power play after Dvorsky tripped Kartye. With under a minute left on the power play, Jordan Eberle passed to defenseman Vince Dunn, who took a blue line point shot, which rebounded to Tolvanen, and he finished it into the net to make it a 2-2 tie.

The second ended with a shot total of 15-5 in favor of the Kraken.

Third Period

Into the third period, at a time stamp of 14:50, Robert Thomas made a pass to Philip Broberg for a shot from the slot, but it ricocheted off Kraken goaltender Matt Murray and went loose for Jordan Kyrou to take it, and he scored to make it 3-2 Blues.

However, with five seconds left on the clock and the extra man on for the 6-on-5 play, Chandler Stephenson scored a clutch goal to tie the game at three apiece. It was assisted by Tolvanen (primary assist) and Evans (secondary assist).

Chandler Stephenson, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There was some confusion about the goal on whether or not it had bounced off the foot of Eberle when it went in, but it was later confirmed to be a clear goal for Stephenson. This brought them to overtime. Final shots for the third period were 5-5.

Overtime

Less than two minutes into overtime, the Kraken wasted no time putting this game to bed. Evans passed to Tolvanen and gave it off to Shane Wright as he sped through the defense to tuck it past Blues goaltender Joel Hofer, to win it in overtime. Final shots for the entire game were 30-19, Kraken.

The Kraken will now move on to keep the winning spirit alive in their next game against the Dallas Stars on Sunday (Nov. 9). The Blues will shake off this loss and move on to play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (Nov. 11). On Feb. 26, the Blues and Kraken will rematch for the second game of the season series, once again in St. Louis.