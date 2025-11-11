Projected Lineups for Stars vs Senators – 11/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (9-4-3) at SENATORS (8-5-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Maverick Bourque

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubuhskin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Benn, the Stars captain, participated in an optional morning skate; the forward has yet to play this season. … Oettinger will start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report:

Ullmark will start for the Senators, who will otherwise have the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

Latest for THW: