Projected Lineups for Stars vs Senators – 11/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (9-4-3) at SENATORS (8-5-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Maverick Bourque
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubuhskin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Benn, the Stars captain, participated in an optional morning skate; the forward has yet to play this season. … Oettinger will start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.
Senators projected lineup
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report:
Ullmark will start for the Senators, who will otherwise have the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.
