Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 11/11/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz — — Max Domi — Sammy Blais

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs are tweaking their top two lines. Matthews will center Knies and Robertson; Tavares is in the middle between McMann and Nylander. … Toronto coach Craig Berube said Laughton (upper body), a forward, is progressing “nicely” and “going in the right direction.”

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)

Status report

McAvoy, who missed Boston’s 5-3 win at Toronto on Saturday due to a family matter, will return to the lineup. … Elias Lindholm, a center, participated in an optional morning skate. … Mittelstadt, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game and remains week to week after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6.

