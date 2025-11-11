Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 11/11/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (8-7-1) at BRUINS (10-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz — — Max Domi — Sammy Blais
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs are tweaking their top two lines. Matthews will center Knies and Robertson; Tavares is in the middle between McMann and Nylander. … Toronto coach Craig Berube said Laughton (upper body), a forward, is progressing “nicely” and “going in the right direction.”
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Marat Khusnutdinov — David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)
Status report
McAvoy, who missed Boston’s 5-3 win at Toronto on Saturday due to a family matter, will return to the lineup. … Elias Lindholm, a center, participated in an optional morning skate. … Mittelstadt, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game and remains week to week after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 6.
