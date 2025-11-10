3 Areas the Maple Leafs Need to Address Immediately

We’re past the 15-game mark of the 2025-26 NHL regular season and it’s extremely tough to get a read on who the Toronto Maple Leafs are. So far, they’ve been wildly inconsistent where that hard-working mentality and heavy north-south play is supposed to be their strong suit, yet they have yet to establish that on a consistent basis.

There a have been a few factors that have been at the forefront that have led them to be a middle of the pack team, instead of one that showed their dominance last season as the top team in the Atlantic Division. As of now, they’re fighting for a wild card spot as they’re just out of the picture. While there’s still plenty of hockey left to play in the season, it definitely feels like it’s crunch time for the Maple Leafs as they need to address three key issues.

Power Play Concerns Remain

If there has been a constant theme for this team, is that their power play can either hurt their opponent when they’re on top of their game, or could be detrimental to their on-ice success. So far, it’s been a detriment.

If there was one positive, they’ve scored in back-to-back games, striking twice for the first time this season against the Boston Bruins with both units scoring goals and against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, looking at the bigger picture, the man advantage wasn’t great before with a team that has Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and other skilled players. Forget about Mitch Marner being gone, they still have talent where they shouldn’t struggle to produce.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Last season, the power play clicked at 24.8% where the team had a shooting percentage of 17.4%. Both of those numbers are way down as the Maple Leafs’ power play is at 17.1% with a SH% of 11.29%. With the skill they have, how can the power play be so uninspiring and lifeless every time they’re on the ice?

First, it all starts with the entries. This has been a constant issue for a number of seasons and playoffs where they’re not entering with speed and are resorting to slowing plays down and attempting to dangle through penalty killers. With a slow team that hasn’t been able to push defenders back and create that space, you’re not going to get an easy set up. There have been too many broken plays and poor entries this season as they’re forced to reset more times than they would like and plenty of short-handed chances against.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 Loss to the Bruins

Second, is their conversion and lack of shots on net. They’ve been once again spending way too much time trying to find the perfect setup instead of making quicker plays and getting a high volume of shots on net. Their 62 shots for on the power play have them 26th in the league, which isn’t ideal. When you don’t take advantage of those opportunities and with high volume shooters like Matthews and Nylander, they shouldn’t be struggling this often and really need to start getting more pucks on net and crashing the middle instead of being passive on the perimeter.

Costly Turnovers and Defensive Play

Probably more pressing than the issues on the power play, the defense has taken a massive step backward from last season. Last season, the Maple Leafs were in the top-10 in goals against per game with 2.79, despite allowing 29.3 shots per game. They were much better and smarter defensively within their own zone.

It’s amazing what Lane Lambert accomplished. Now that he’s out of the picture and Derek Lalonde has taken over and from the eye test, it’s staggering to see the difference between the two defensive coaches. It could be the players adjusting to a new style, but overall, they’re their own worst enemy when it comes to turnovers, odd-man rushes and their play within their own end.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Their defensive reads have been troublesome and even the forwards are late to help out on the backcheck. Within their own zone, they don’t defend the middle of the ice or front of the net well or make it more difficult for opponents. On breakouts, the simple plays and clearing attempts lead to a turnover and a goal against. Per MoneyPuck, the Maple Leafs lead the league in giveaways to their opponents with 260, 116 of which are in the defensive zone. Again, a troubling statistic.

Over the past week, there have been countless times where they turn the puck over and the defense are left scrambling to try and salvage and negate a play. It was egregious against the Bruins but far worse against the Hurricanes as multiple breakaways and goals came off of turnovers. Their careless play and poor puck management was evident as their sloppy play in all three zones led to turnovers, rush chances and goals against. This kind of play to start the season is a cause for concern given how this is still the same defensive unit from last season. Yes, Chris Tanev has been injured and missed significant time, but that’s no excuse for everyone else to make soft chip plays and poor passes at your own blue line.

Related: Hurricanes Defeat Maple Leafs 5-4 to Claim 4th Straight Win

Once known for playing strong, shut-down defense, the Maple Leafs aren’t going to win many games, if they can’t make simple plays, move the play forward and the mistakes and costly errors continue to pile up.

Effort and Consistency

Head coach Craig Berube has been constantly calling upon his team to have a consistent effort. Well, after loses to the Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, that’s still the case as there’s no urgency. There shouldn’t be reminders constantly for them as they’re veterans in this league and should know that this kind of play is unacceptable.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post game media conference following the game seven loss in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After allowing two goals in 20 seconds against the Bruins in the first period and the defensive miscues mounted, the Maple Leafs blew a 4-2 lead and were outshot 35-10 in 40 minutes against the Hurricanes. Clearly, their effort and consistency with their play hasn’t met the coach’s standard as they continue to never learn their lesson as they make the same mistakes over and over again. They’ve already had a number of games that should serve as a wake-up call, especially against the Penguins. The fact that they haven’t is concerning as they have yet to do so.

In the Atlantic Division– and across the NHL– the competition is fierce and the Maple Leafs should know that. There’s no excuse for not being ready, coming out flat and not coming out with an effort that the coach and the fans should be proud of. A number players on this team have seen the lows and should know that if they don’t put forth the effort, they’re not going to go far and it’ll be the same questions being answered time and time again.

The mistakes they make on a constant basis have been careless and costly. If they can’t fix that and they miss out on the playoffs, this season is going to be a very disappointing one from the top down.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick, MoneyPuck and NHL.