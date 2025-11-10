Flyers Fans’ Frustration with Michkov-Couturier Drama Has Decades of Context

On paper, everything is going great for the Philadelphia Flyers. Off to an 8–5–2 start this season, the team is in a wildcard spot and outperforming expectations. Boasting one of the better young cores in the league, too, the future seems bright. But some fans are panicking.

Forward Matvei Michkov, known for his offense, was recently in the midst of a goal-scoring drought. But with tallies in back-to-back games, helping the team earn three crucial standings points, it was a weight off his shoulders.

After a 3–2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 8, captain Sean Couturier was asked about keeping the 20-year-old’s “frustration levels low and confidence high” when working through those kinds of skids. The veteran was candid in his response.

“He’s a great goalscorer and has a lot of skill, I think you just gotta find a way to contribute to helping the team win in other ways. When you’re struggling, you’re not always gonna be scoring goals every game […] if he sticks to playing more of the right way, I think it’s gonna be better for the team overall.”

At worst, Couturier’s comments appear to be tough love for a young, rising star. Not really something to freak out about. This has become a big deal on social media, though, and a lot of context is needed to understand why. So, let’s dive in.

Reason 1 for Frustration: Michkov Isn’t Struggling

There’s a popular idea right now that Michkov is struggling. This is used to justify his anemic 14:49 of average ice time, a figure that has been steadily declining. But those “struggles” are exaggerated, if not totally fabricated. Here are some key numbers from his last 12 games, all at 5-on-5:

Stat, 5-on-5 Michkov’s Last 12 Games Percentile* Goal Share 57.14% 68th Expected Goal Share 54.78% 73rd Points Per 60 2.51 82nd *Percentile among forwards with at least 100 minutes of ice time in their team’s last 12 games

Keep in mind, the Flyers have a 39.29% goal share (outscored 17–11) at 5-on-5 during this span when Michkov isn’t on the ice. The team is actually kind of depending on him, despite the limited usage.

Yet the 20-year-old has gotten more scrutiny than anyone else on the roster. That brings up another key point.

Reason 2 for Frustration: Michkov Faces Constant Criticism

Michkov had a historic draft-year campaign, putting up Alexander Ovechkin numbers. But all the talk leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft was about how he was cocky, entitled, and a bad teammate. A generational performance was met with vitriol.

After he was taken seventh overall by the Flyers, the criticism continued from outside the organization. But it started from inside the organization—albeit more mildly—too. It has been constant ever since.

General manager Daniel Brière poured cold water on Michkov before his rookie season. Head coaches John Tortorella and Rick Tocchet have both, at times, had the youngster in their “dog house.” Now, even the captain is airing out some negative thoughts.

Since Feb. 6, 2025, Michkov is tied for fourth in 5-on-5 points recorded across the league and holds an impressive 54.29% goal share. That’s a masterful impact for a player so young, and you’d think fans would be reminded of how lucky they are to watch him. Instead, they are told how much work needs to be done.

Earlier this season, Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno, with a smile on his face, spoke positively about 21-year-old forward Frank Nazar. “He loves his teammates, he loves being here, he loves being a Chicago Blackhawk, and I think you want more guys like that around […] that speaks volumes about him as a person.”

Nazar has 29 all-situations points in 44 games since Feb. 6. Michkov has 31 points at 5-on-5 alone in just 42 games in the same span. The former gets praise, while the latter gets torn to shreds.

Reason 3 for Frustration: Fans Remember Lindros-Clarke Feud

Fans remember the last time a franchise player got this much criticism: Eric Lindros. They also remember how ugly that saga ended.

Even though his regular-season NHL career spanned under 800 games, Lindros is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. That’s for good reason. Acquired by the Flyers via trade in 1992, he brought in new fans with his on-ice dominance. He averaged 111 points per 82 games as a Flyer and oversaw several deep playoff runs.

But there was a catch. He and general manager Bob Clarke had a notorious feud, culminating in the departure of the “Big E.” Especially in his later seasons, Lindros faced more flak than flattery. Sound familiar?

Reason 4 for Frustration: Flyers Reminiscent of Sabres

People don’t fault Buffalo Sabres fans for being frustrated, because everyone gets it. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011, and there are no signs of that changing. Frustration should be the default emotion.

But are the Flyers, Cupless since 1975, so different? Since 2012–13, the team has had just one playoff series win: 2020 vs. the Montréal Canadiens in front of exactly zero fans due to COVID-19. It’s not like there has been much to cheer for.

Sabres fans aren’t repeatedly told that they’re overreacting, though. That distinction belongs to Flyers fans.

Sure, maybe some Flyers fans are overly emotional right now. When you consider decades of context, however, the reaction to this new Michkov drama is a bit more understandable.

