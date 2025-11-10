NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 5

While many won’t agree with me, I think you can make a strong argument that November is the most impactful month of the NHL season. Throughout November, you reach the real meat of the NHL schedule, as you start to see what teams are made of, both positively and negatively. However, it’s still early enough on the calendar that general managers can delude themselves into believing they are one big move away from righting the ship back to relevancy if things aren’t going well on the ice.

Given how strangely the 2025-26 NHL season has started, it really feels like we are going to get some desperation moves soon. For example, the Eastern Conference set an NHL record this week as every team entered play in Nov. 4th with a winning record, which was the latest in the season that had ever happened before. So, even if you’re sitting in 16th place, you could still look at the standings and see a wide-open door to walk through.

Out West, however, things may feel a bit more dire. Many veteran teams with playoff expectations are struggling to find their game, which is already creating a lot of noise on the trade market. Due to this, I could see a coach being fired soon, or a fringe Eastern Conference team making a swing to boost their roster months before the Olympics in order to have extra time to evaluate the situation before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on Mar. 6th.

Week 5 of the 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings. (The Hockey Writers)

However, this is all just big thoughts in early-season hockey. The NHL calendar has been non-stop this week, with a new set of teams showcasing why they could be booking tickets for a playoff bid. So, let’s get to the big news with Week 5 of THW’s NHL Power Rankings.

32-22: Oilers Hitting Rock Bottom, Again

32. Nashville Predators (Previously: 28)

31. Calgary Flames (Previously: 31)

30. St. Louis Blues (Previously: 32)

29. Buffalo Sabres (Previously: 20)

28. Minnesota Wild (Previously: 30)

27. New York Rangers (Previously: 22)

26. Edmonton Oilers (Previously: 13)

25. Vancouver Canucks (Previously: 27)

24. Washington Capitals (Previously: 17)

23. Florida Panthers (Previously: 14)

22. New York Islanders (Previously: 21)

When I create this Ranking each week, I try to capture the moment we are in across the NHL. Oftentimes, the bottom of the Rankings is reserved to discuss teams like the Predators, who just can’t get anything to go right again this season. However, for the third straight season, we are going to play the hits and talk about the Oilers and their inability to compete in early-season hockey.

Sure, a three-game losing streak is acceptable during a long regular season, but Edmonton’s 9-1 loss on Saturday was not. The team with so much talent looks lifeless, and you now have to ask whether or not they can magically flip the switch and make a full recovery by January again. Sure, they’ve proven they can go on these miracle runs, but I’m not so sure about the Oilers this season after seeing their play so far.

The Edmonton Oilers couldn’t keep anything out of their net in their most recent 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Speaking of struggling teams, the Rangers have a brand, and it isn’t good. After getting shut out twice this week at home, they have now been shut out five times in their first 16 games played, and they simply can’t score at home. I can’t say I’ve ever seen something like this before, especially from a team with this caliber of player. Despite their record looking decent on paper, they are borderline unwatchable most nights.

Two more underwhelming teams I want to discuss this week are the Panthers and the Capitals. 15 games into the season, both of these teams have earned just 15 points, and neither have lived up to their standard of play from last season. Yes, there are reasons for both teams, but you can’t help but feel some concern, despite Alexander Ovechkin setting another record this week by becoming the first NHL player to score 900 goals.

21-8: Bruins Back In the NHL Playoff Race

21. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously: 10)

20. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously: 25)

19. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously: 19)

18. Seattle Kraken (Previously: 15)

17. San Jose Sharks (Previously: 29)

16. Detroit Red Wings (Previously: 8)

15. Utah Mammoth (Previously: 4)

14. Los Angeles Kings (Previously: 26)

13. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously: 7)

12. Ottawa Senators (Previously: 23)

11. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously: 18)

10. Dallas Stars (Previously: 16)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously: 12)

8. Boston Bruins (Previously: 24)

At the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, I tabbed the Bruins as a team that I expected to rebound back to the playoffs are a poor 2024-25 NHL season. The team had a lot go wrong, after all, and I thought if they remained healthy, the talent was still there for them to be good or even great. Well, it took a little bit, but Boston appears to be back, after they pulled down a six-game winning streak this week where all aspects of their game is firing on all cylinders. Sure, they are far from perfect, but they are doing what they have to in order to make their games in November count.

So look out, Boston may be back.

Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov celebrates scoring an overtime goal with center Fraser Minten and defenseman Hampus Lindholm against the Buffalo Sabres (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Speaking of back, the Sharks rocketed up my Rankings this week as well. This was another team I thought could take a big step this season that also got off to a bad start, but now they are finding their game. Macklin Celebrini scored his 10th goal and is an absolute star, and their core of young talent on all ends of the ice appears to be taking strides each game towards relevancy. I can’t say they will be a playoff threat yet, but man are they fun, and with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games, there’s a lot to be excited about.

I also feel like it’s time to have the Toronto conversation again. This week, I was ready to drop the Maple Leafs to the bottom of this list after a lifeless two periods against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they came back to win that game, started to look like they were turning things around, but then got beaten pretty convincingly by the Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes this weekend. I still can’t say that this team is terrible, but they have big issues that could prevent them from breaking out if not fixed.

Finally, I want to apologize to Blue Jackets fans. Last week, I said your team was taking that next step to relevance, and they responded with three straight losses. Sometimes I feel like recognition on this Ranking is a curse…

7-1: Ducks Making Their Claim as NHL’s Best

7. Winnipeg Jets (Previously: 1)

6. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously: 6)

5. Montreal Canadiens (Previously: 2)

4. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously: 9)

3. New Jersey Devils (Previously: 3)

2. Anaheim Ducks (Previously: 11)

1. Colorado Avalanche (Previously: 5)

One of my favorite parts of the early NHL season is the breakout teams that get off to unexpectedly hot starts. This week, I’m going to highlight the Ducks, who might be playing the best hockey in the NHL right now. This young, fun team is led by a star goaltender in Lukas Dostal and breakout star forward in Leo Carlsson, who is crushing all expectations this season with ten goals and 25 points in 15 games played.

It really feels like this is more than just an early-season surge by Anaheim, as they have the talent needed to go on a real run this season. Keep an eye on this franchise in a wide-open Pacific Division.

Anaheim Ducks defensemen Pavel Mintyukov and Ian Moore and center Ryan Poehling celebrate a goal scored by Moore against the Dallas Stars. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Another storyline worth watching is the recent slumps of the Jets and Golden Knights. This is going to happen throughout any season, but both of these normally dominant teams have records around .500 in their last 10 games played, which is well below expectations. This could just be a blip in their seasons, of course, but it’s worth keeping an eye on for the moment.

Also, if you’re keeping track, I have the Avalanche back on top of the standings. With three wins this week, Colorado has maintained the best record in the NHL and still have suffered only one loss in regulation. That’s impressive stuff 16 games into the season.

NHL’s Regular Season is Moving Fast

With the condensed schedule caused by the 2026 Olympic Games, it’s easy to lose track of just how fast the NHL season is moving. Most teams have played at least 15 games already, it’s going to be panic time very soon if your team of choice is underperforming.

Given how so many teams are struggling, I expect a big move to come much sooner than expected. While this is typically a coaching change, I wouldn’t be surprised if a big trade happens first in the 2025-26 NHL season. Many franchises expect more, so they may sell some of their future to try an turn things around right now. If that happens, I’ll be sure to cover the details on the next THW NHL Power Rankings!