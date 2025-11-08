Senators’ Tim Stützle Strikes Twice in 3–2 OT Win vs. Flyers

The Ottawa Senators (7–5–3) are back in the playoff mix after losing five of their first seven contests. They visited the Philadelphia Flyers (8–5–2) on Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 3–2 overtime victory.

Game Recap

The Senators took advantage of the Flyers’ sluggishness in the opening frame. Tim Stützle broke the ice with a one-time blast, his seventh tally of the 2025–26 campaign. The assists came from David Perron and Ridly Greig.

Tim Stützle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A minute later, Michael Amadio extended Ottawa’s lead after a defensive breakdown by Philadelphia. Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto added assists, with the former notching his 13th point in 11 games against his old team.

After leading the first period 18–7 in shot attempts at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick, the Senators took a bit of a step back in the middle frame. Matvei Michkov got on the board for the Flyers at the 11:23 mark, winning a battle against Jake Sanderson. Christian Dvorak and Travis Konecny had the assists.

Philadelphia led the second period 17–8 in shot attempts, basically flipping the script. But they still trailed 2–1 entering the third.

In the final period, the Flyers tied the game. At around the midway point, Jamie Drysdale beat a sprawling Linus Ullmark off a rebound shot from Trevor Zegras. Dvorak chipped in with a primary assist, as the shot bounced off of him before going to Drysdale.

Then came overtime. Stützle, courtesy of assists from Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot, ended it at the 3:19 mark.

Between the pipes, neither goalie was particularly busy, but they gave their teams a chance to win. For the Senators, Ullmark turned aside 20 of 22 in what has been a disappointing season—maybe that’ll help him bounce back. For the Flyers, Samuel Ersson stopped 10 of 13.

What’s Next for the Flyers & Senators?

Up next, the Flyers will take on the Edmonton Oilers (6–5–4) at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov. 12. The Senators will be back in action on Nov. 9 to face the Utah Mammoth (9–5–0) at Canadian Tire Centre.