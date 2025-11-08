Kraken Gameday Preview: Traveling to Missouri to Take On the Blues

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the Seattle Kraken are taking on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. After five games at home, this game is the Kraken’s first on the road since Oct. 23. Their last game of the homestand resulted in a 6-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 5. Seattle will look to get their next win of the season.

The Blues, on the other hand, are coming off a shutout win against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 6. This is their first game at home since the two-game road trip, so their fans being in the arena will give the Blues encouragement to extend their win streak to two games.

Kraken Storylines

Ahead of the game on Saturday, the Kraken announced that Joey Daccord is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. He is back in Seattle and will not be joining the team on the two-game road trip. As Daccord has been starting in the majority of games for the Kraken, unfortunately, they were overplaying him so much that an injury felt inevitable. Daccord might not have gotten injured if the Seattle coaching staff had been rotating the three goaltenders on their roster.

With Daccord out, this puts more pressure on both Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray. Both goaltenders have only played one game this season, but each will see the crease as the Kraken are about to play a back-to-back. As Grubauer was the first off the ice at morning skate, he is the likely starter for tonight’s game in St. Louis.

While injuries have been plaguing the team since before the season even began, there is finally some good news regarding Ryker Evans. Ahead of the game, the Kraken activated Evans from injured reserve (IR). He sustained an upper-body injury during the preseason and was expected to be out for 6-8 weeks. He was reactivated ahead of time, at around five weeks from when he sustained the injury.

It is unclear if Evans will play or be a healthy scratch, especially with Josh Mahura holding down the blue line on the third defensive pairing with Jamie Oleksiak.

Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Shane Wright. He tallied the secondary assist on Ryan Winterton’s first NHL goal on Wednesday. He has had a strong offensive performance to start the 2025-26 season, scoring three goals and tallying four assists in 13 games. Wright has consistently been playing in the top-six forward group, which makes him one to watch.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 6-3-4

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 5 goals (G), 5 assists (A), 10 points (P) Jaden Schwartz – 4 G, 6 A, 10 P Brandon Montour – 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Matty Beniers – 2 G, 6 A, 8 P Chandler Stephenson – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 6-2-3, 2.83 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.12 GAA, .897 SV% Matt Murray – 0-1-0, 3.24 GAA, .889 SV%

St. Louis Blues

Season Record: 5-8-2

Top Scorers:

Pius Suter – 5 G, 4 A, 9 P Jordan Kyrou – 4 G, 4 A, 8 P Jimmy Snuggerud – 4 G, 4 A, 8 P Justin Faulk – 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Robert Thomas – 2 G, 6 A, 8 P

Goalie Stats:

Jordan Binnington – 3-5-2, 3.34 GAA, .859 SV% Joel Hofer – 2-3-0, 4.08 GAA, .864 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article

Seattle Kraken

Berkly Catton — Chandler Stephenson — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Cale Fleury, Ryker Evans

Injured: Joey Daccord, Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

St. Louis Blues

Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Pavel Buchnevich

Alexei Torpochenko — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux, Oskar Sundqvist

Injured: Jake Neighbours, Torey Krug, Zach Dean

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will head to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Nov. 9 for the second half of a back-to-back.