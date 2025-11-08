Blues Should Be the Stars’ Opponent in Stadium Series Game

This past week, the NHL announced that the Dallas Stars would host a Stadium Series game in 2027. The game will take place on AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, and will be played on February 20, 2027. At this time, an opponent has not been named. The NHL should consider the St. Louis Blues as the Stars’ opponent for the game.

2027 Should Be About Celebrating Expansion

The 2027 calendar year will be a special one for the NHL. It will be the 60th anniversary of the first time the NHL expanded.

As hockey gained popularity following the end of World War II, the NHL recognized an opportunity to increase viewership in the United States. Six teams would be added to the NHL: the California Seals, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota North Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Blues. The introduction of six new NHL teams gave the NHL a coast-to-coast presence.

The six new teams were placed in a new division for the 1967-68 season, which guaranteed that a Stanley Cup Final participant would be an expansion team. The Blues would advance to the Final from that division, and did so again the next two seasons.

A Stars vs. Blues Stadium Series Continues Celebration

While the city of Dallas was not part of the expansion, the North Stars relocated from Minnesota to Dallas in 1993 and were renamed the Stars. As such, the franchise in Dallas is the one that joined as part of the 1967 expansion.

What better way to celebrate expansion than by pitting two of the teams against each other in an outdoor game? The outdoor games have been about celebrating hockey’s past, present, and future. The NHL started as a league of six teams. Today, in 2025, the NHL has expanded to 32 teams. The league has used an outdoor game to celebrate expansion once before, when the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights played in the 2024 Winter Classic. An opportunity to celebrate the first expansion has presented itself once again.

Team Rivalry Adds to Stadium Series Storyline

Having the Stars and Blues play in the Stadium Series would be about celebrating expansion. Still, it would also be about two teams that have been rivals.

St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

The two teams have met 14 times in the playoffs. The two recent matchups saw the series go to seven games. In 2016, the Blues stunned the Stars in Dallas by dominating them in a 6-1 win to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2001. In 2019, the teams played in a double-overtime thriller that ended when hometown player Pat Maroon scored to give the Blues the win. The Blues would go on to win their first Stanley Cup that season.

This hypothetical Stadium Series would also showcase both teams’ stars on the big stage. Jake Oettinger and Jordan Binnington would face off between the pipes. Each team has a strong forward group, with Robert Thomas and Mikko Rantanen being the standout forwards for their respective teams. On defense, Esa Lindell and Colton Parayko meet on the big stage of the Stadium Series.

Furthermore, there is even some history behind the bench. Current Blues head coach Jim Montgomery coached for a short stint in Dallas. In addition, current assistant coach Steve Ott spent eight seasons with the Stars.

Closing Argument

Are the Blues the most intriguing opponent for the Stars for the Stadium Series? No. The idea of the Colorado Avalanche coming to AT&T Stadium to face their former player, Rantanen, is a matchup that many have already discussed. In addition to Rantanen, the two teams have met in the playoffs in recent seasons, with the Stars emerging victorious over the Avs in last season’s Game 7 thriller.

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, the league’s expansion in 1967 marked a significant milestone in its history. It is the 60th anniversary. The NHL has already put the Stars in this game, so why not put another team from that expansion class as the opponent? It would be a great example of how the league has grown since its creation.

Ultimately, the NHL will select the matchup that best suits profitability and marketability. It is also possible they want to save the expansion celebration for the 2027-28 season, which would mark 60 seasons since the expansion’s inaugural season.

Related: NHL Made a Mistake Not Having Panthers and Lightning Play 2026 Winter Classic

Yet, they have created an opportunity by giving the Stadium Series to the Stars. Why not take advantage of that?