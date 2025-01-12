NHL Made a Mistake Not Having Panthers and Lightning Play 2026 Winter Classic

The Florida Panthers are currently in a dogfight for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The defending Stanley Cup champions sit three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for first in said division with a record of 25-15-3 and 53 points.

Related: 2024 Was the Best Year in Florida Panthers History

According to David Dwork, the Panthers are hosting the 2026 Winter Classic at Loan Depot Park in Miami. However, he also stated that the opponent would be the New York Rangers. While they have started rivalries with teams such as the Boston Bruins in recent years, the showcase of the Battle of Florida with the Tampa Bay Lightning not being the Classic in mind is borderline criminal.

Both Teams Have Been Involved in the Stanley Cup Final for the Past Five Seasons

If the Winter Classic was played between these two teams, it would’ve been a powerhouse showcase. In the past five seasons, the Lightning and the Panthers have represented the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Tampa Bay Lightning congratulate the Florida Panthers on their 6-1 win in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Lightning made it to the final dance three straight years in 2020, 2021, and 2022 while going back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. The Panthers have made it the last two years and won their first ever this past June. As a result, they have a chance to replicate the Lightning and go back-to-back. Regardless, Commissioner Gary Bettman is making a mistake in not highlighting the two Florida teams for this event.

The Rivalry Has Heated Up Significantly in Years Past

Over the last few seasons, the Panthers and Lightning have met in the playoffs in three different playoff series. Every single one of those series’ has taken a toll on players physically and emotionally.

“It’s a rivalry. There’s no doubt about it,” Ekblad said. “They’ve had the blueprint. They’ve won. They’ve had success. They’re still a hungry team; you can see it every time you play them. There’s going to be no easy ice out there.” Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad on the Lightning before their first round meeting against them in April 2024.

The Lightning do have the upper hand in postseason play as they won the first two playoff meetings with a 4-2 series victory in 2021 and a 4-0 sweep in 2022. In 2024, the Panthers would finally get one back with a 4-1 series win, which would ultimately lead them to a Stanley Cup championship.

It Would Show How Much Hockey Has Grown in Florida

For years, the Panthers were always the punchline for attendance jokes or relocation rumors among hockey fans. To some, the concept of a hockey team in Florida was considered a joke. This was in large part due to decade-long struggles.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect

To have fans of both these teams come together for a Floridian hockey event would show just how much the sport has made an impact on the area.

Regardless, It Is Still a Huge Leap From Where the Panthers Came From

The idea of the Panthers getting an outdoor game was just unheard of with the weather conditions, the lack of success from the team for years, and the attendance issues. But with their recent accomplishments, they are finally getting the spotlight they deserve.

An outdoor showcase has been something both the Panthers and Lightning have been pushing for for years. Both teams are finally getting one with Tampa getting a Stadium Series game in February 2026, but it would’ve been the icing on the cake if it was against each other.