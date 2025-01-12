Maple Leafs Loss to Canucks Exposes Major Concerns

While the Vancouver Canucks showed up late because of an odd snowstorm in Carolina, the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to show up at all. Well, at least their offense wasn’t attached to the Maple Leafs players’ bodies. As a result, the Maple Leafs delivered a disappointing performance in their 3-0 loss to the Canucks on Saturday night.

As noted, the Canucks faced travel issues and arrived in Toronto just hours before the puck dropped. They were a team that, on paper, seemed right for the taking. Yet, the Maple Leafs failed to take advantage. Their struggles ended in a loss. However, and maybe this is a good thing because that’s what practice is for, re-exposed several troubling problems that must be fixed if the team hopes to stay competitive in the Atlantic Division.

Fortunately, the Maple Leafs built up a small lead in the division, so there’s room for error. But two error-filled games in a row gotta make you stop and scratch your head.

Because it’s the low-hanging fruit, let’s head to the game’s negatives. Here are four negatives and a single positive from this matchup.

Negative One: The Maple Leafs’ Defensive Breakdowns Set an Early Tone

The Maple Leafs were immediately on their heels. There was bad luck involved, but that’s the way the puck bounces – and continued to bounce during this game. Toronto gave up a goal just 31 seconds into the game.

A point shot from Canucks blue liner Tyler Myers deflected off Brock Boeser’s skate and slipped past Dennis Hildeby. That put Toronto into an early hole, and they could never dig themselves out. In fact, it looked as if they were seeking their shovels all game long.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The defensive issues just kept coming. Late in the second period, on a delayed penalty, another Canucks defenseman, Quinn Hughes, threw a shot at the net that deflected off Conor Timmins and was accidentally batted into the net by Simon Benoit. Yes, bad luck was involved in both goals. However, defensive breakdowns and poor puck management were also evident. The Maple Leafs are like any other NHL team; defensive vulnerabilities are exposed when players make mistakes.

Negative Two: The Maple Leafs’ Offense Stagnated

The Maple Leafs’ offense, which had been a strong part of their five-game winning streak, was nonexistent. The Blue & White registered only 15 shots on Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen. It wasn’t as if he was outstanding in the crease, but he was undoubtedly as good as he needed to be on the night. The result? He put up his fourth shutout of the season.

Even given three power-play chances, the Maple Leafs failed to score. Over the final 40 minutes, the Maple Leafs registered just 11 shots. For a team with this kind of offensive firepower, this is surprising. The Canucks didn’t generate much either, but they didn’t have to. They were leading. Vancouver protected the lead easily, and that was the game.

Negative Three: The Maple Leafs’ Power Play Struggled Again

The Maple Leafs’ power play, usually a weapon, was ineffective. The team not only failed to score when they had the man advantage, but their execution was so sloppy that they forced a beleaguered Dennis Hildeby to make great saves, even to stop shorthanded goals.

Few Maple Leafs players (maybe Nicholas Robertson was one) engaged in the game creatively or urgently. That was especially true on the power play. If the Maple Leafs want to stay atop the standings, they must retrofit their confidence and precision on special teams.

Negative Four: The Maple Leafs Lacked Compete

The most concerning part of this loss was the Maple Leafs’ lack of energy and urgency. Even after falling behind early, Toronto didn’t show either the effort or the intensity to come back. Despite being on the second night of a back-to-back and battling travel fatigue, Vancouver outworked and outcompeted their opposition.

Toronto looked unprepared and disengaged. Now, the question is why? Is it too many games and not enough practice? Did they simply look past the struggling Canucks and toward the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils, who will soon be arriving?

One Positive: Young Goalie Dennis Hildeby’s Effort

Despite the team’s poor performance and the numbers not confirming it, the 6-foot-7 Dennis Hildeby was a bright spot. Head coach Craig Berube decided to sit Joseph Woll (maybe he wanted to save his starter for a more challenging game) and gave Hildeby his fifth career start. While Hildeby “only” stopped 15 of 18 shots, the Kiefer Sherwood goal was the only goal he had any chance on. He bears no blame for the other two scores.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Defensive breakdowns and unlucky deflections did him in. He was constantly exposed all game, yet he made several solid saves to keep the score respectable. With Anthony Stolarz still sidelined due to knee surgery, Hildeby has shown he can step up when needed, provided he gets better support.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

If the Maple Leafs hope to maintain their position atop the Atlantic Division, they must play better hockey. Adjustments are needed. Defensive breakdowns, offensive inconsistency, and faltering power plays are not the stuff of winning games. The team must deliver a more focused effort in their upcoming games, or they will be in a four-game swoon. The Stars and the Devils are good teams, and the Stars are coming in on a seven-game winning streak.

Toronto continues its three-game homestand on Tuesday night against Dallas. That might be the tale of the tape to reveal whether the Maple Leafs can correct the glaring issues keeping them from winning games.