New York Sirens Shut Out Toronto Sceptres 1-0 in Low-Scoring OT Battle

The New York Sirens hosted the Toronto Sceptres for some afternoon hockey on Jan. 12. One of two games in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today, the two teams faced off at Prudential Center for their second meeting of the season. Despite a low-scoring game, the pair were in high form, with each team trying their hardest to score. Ultimately, it was the Sirens who were victorious, shutting out the Sceptres 1-0 in overtime.

Game Recap

The first period was relatively quiet. There wasn’t a whole lot of action, other than Toronto taking two penalties. Julia Gosling had to sit for two minutes for tripping while a couple minutes later, Renata Fast had to sit for cross-checking. The Sirens were not able to take advantage of the extra player advantage either time. With the Sceptres taking 10 shots on net to the Sirens’ three, it was clear that the visitors had stronger puck control. It was Corinne Schroeder, however, who kept the score even during this period.

The second period was eerily similar to the first. The only thing of note was there were once again two penalties. Toronto had to sit for two minutes after Rylind MacKinnon received a slashing penalty. The home team received their first penalty of the game, going to Emmy Fecteau for hooking. The Sceptres were unable to capitalize on this opportunity though, and the period came to a close with once again, a 0-0 score. Heading into the third, the pressure was on for both teams.

Jessie Eldridge, New York Sirens (Photo by Alex Wohl/The PWHL)

Just about three minutes into the third, the Sirens received another penalty. This time, Ella Shelton headed to the box for interference. Shelton emerged from the box, and play was back to full strength for the rest of the period. Both teams had decent chances, but once again, the game had no score as the final buzzer sounded. It all came down to overtime.

The pair of teams were in fighting formation, each ready to take home the win. Both teams had several great chances, but both Schroeder and Kristen Campbell were on their A-games, stopping just about anything that came their way. However, Campbell was not ready for Jessie Eldridge. Off a pass from Shelton, Eldridge was able to skate up to the right side of the Sceptres’ net. She tipped the puck up and into the net to give the home team the win.

Next Games

The Sirens will continue their homestand, hosting the Minnesota Frost on Jan. 15. The Sceptres are back at it on Jan. 14, visiting the Ottawa Charge.