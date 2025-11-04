NHL Announces 2027 Stadium Series Game at AT&T Stadium

The NHL has announced that the Dallas Stars will host a Stadium Series game coming to Texas in 2027. The event will take place at the AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

At this time, there is no word on who the Stars’ opponent will be, but they did announce that the game will take place on Feb. 20th 2027.

Stadium Series Heads to Dallas

With the Stadium Series now heading to Dallas, they will have an opportunity to break their previous attendance record of 85,630. That was the third-largest crowd in NHL history. However, at AT&T, they will have a chance to surpass the 90,000 mark.

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston and left wing Jason Robertson skate off the ice after Johnston scores a power-play goal against the Los Angeles Kings (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had this to say in the press release.

“The National Hockey League is thrilled to bring the spectacle of an NHL Stadium Series game to Arlington and one of the world’s most spectacular sports settings, AT&T Stadium,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Ever since its opening in 2009, Jerry Jones has been advocating for an outdoor game at this amazing venue. And we are delighted to partner with the Cowboys and Stars — two franchises dedicated to the fans of North Texas — and to create another unique fan experience for a market that has long been a hockey success story and welcomed us so enthusiastically when the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was played at the Cotton Bowl.”

Again, at this time, there is no opponent. In their first outdoor game they hosted the Nashville Predators. It would make sense for them to host another Western Conference team. Regardless, we will have to wait and see who exactly they face.