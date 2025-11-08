Comparing the Saskatoon Blades to the Top Teams in the WHL

The Saskatoon Blades have returned home after 19 days on the road, touring through the U.S. Division, and it’s fair to say that things could have gone better. In their six road games against Western Conference opponents, the Blades only came away with one win, defeating the 11th-place Tri-City Americans 4-2.

“Lots of times you can see, and I noticed it throughout the trip, where one thing goes wrong and it seems to compound on us,” said alternate captain Rowan Calvert, who acknowledged the team, himself included, strayed away from the team’s structure when the going got tough. But the road trip wasn’t all bad, with Calvert adding, “It was good to face some adversity, and I think we’ll be better for it.”

Not only did the Blades face some tough opponents and learn what it takes to win, but they also now know much more clearly where they stand in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Following the road trip, Saskatoon has now faced the first-place team in both conferences, and the Blades now have a much clearer picture of how they stack up against two of the toughest teams in the league and what it will take to finish first.

Goaltending Shines Against Everett

Once again, the Everett Silvertips are the best team in the WHL. After 15 games, they have just two losses, and in both cases, the Silvertips were missing key players. Landon DuPont and Clarke Scheafer were out against the 7-0 loss to the Penticton Vees, while Carter Bear sat out for the 3-2 overtime loss against the Portland Winterhawks. While they may sit one point lower than the Oil Kings in the standings, they have four games in hand.

The Oct. 24 game was never going to be easy for the Blades, and after the first period, the Silvertips led 3-0 and dominated the shot counter 17-4. By the end of the game, Everett outshot Saskatoon 39-16. But it was far from a poor effort from the Blades. “I actually thought prior to their first goal, we did some OK things,” said head coach Dan DaSilva after the game. “After the first 20, I was very proud of the guys’ resiliency, their ability to push back, and bend and not break.”

History was not on the Blades’ side that night; Saskatoon has lost 12 straight times to the American team since 2011. But despite the loss, the Blades showed that they could go toe-to-toe with one of the strongest programs in the WHL right now. They got fantastic goaltending from Evan Gardner, who finished the game with a .923 save percentage (SV%) and currently sits third in the league with a .918 SV%. Even when the Blades struggle, he remains consistent, making him a good candidate to make his World Junior debut in December.

Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

But maybe the biggest lesson from this game was that, when the Blades work hard, they’re just as good as anyone. Their first goal early in the second period was a true team effort. While on the power play, Calvert made the first attempt, Cooper Williams caught the rebound and sent it to Hunter Laing, who finally beat Raiden LeGall. It wasn’t the prettiest, but it showed off the work ethic and determination this club can have when they set their minds to it. Then, 13 minutes later, Hunter Laing caught a pass from David Lewandowski to close the gap to one. This team has skill, but they just need to show it for 60 minutes.

Blades Scoring By Committee Against Edmonton

Just before heading out on their American road trip, the Blades hosted the Eastern-leading Edmonton Oil Kings for the first time this season. With their combination of NHL talent, including Blake Fiddler, Adam Jecho, Miroslav Holinka, and Max Curran, plus top draft-eligible prospects Lukas Sawchyn, Joe Iginla, and Noa Ta’Amu, the Oil Kings were expected to be a threat this season, and they have not disappointed. With 19 games played, they lead the WHL with 86 goals and rank fourth with an 85% penalty kill effectiveness.

That was going to be a problem for the Blades. Although their goaltending had been stellar, the team’s inability to start on time cost them the night before against the Moose Jaw Warriors. There were some concerns against Edmonton, too, as the Oil Kings led the Blades 13-8 in shots after a scoreless first period. But the effort was there, and despite several solid scoring chances, the team just needed a lucky break to get the momentum rolling.

Thankfully, the Blades have relied on all their lines to generate offence, which has worked very well. While no Blade currently sits in top top-20 WHL scorers, they have 12 players with at least 10 points, the most of any team in the league. That was on full display against Edmonton, with Kazden Mathies, Cooper Williams, Lewandowski, and Hayden Harsanyi scoring goals for Saskatoon. Meanwhile, the top line of Tyler Parr, Calvert, and Dominik Petr were instrumental in some early wins this season and were a strong energy line for Saskatoon against the Oil Kings. That’s not easy for opponents to counter.

Once again, the Blades hard work paid off, but they also showed their adaptability after they fell down 3-2 midway through the third period. “It speaks to the resilience of this group,” said DaSilva. “The pride that they play with, they never say quit…and just the energy on the bench, the things that the leaders were talking about, just keep believing, keep working, and you never know what can happen becuase things can change quick.”

Blades Still Learning, But Are Moving the Right Direction

Coming away with a close loss and a huge win against the two best teams in the WHL is a fantastic sign for what’s to come for the Blades this season. Their leaders and veterans have been key to willing the team to win when things get tough, and despite some tough losses, the team never stays frustrated at what could have gone better. They are the most experienced team in the WHL, and it shows.

Still, there are a few areas that the Blades are continuing to work on, namely giving a full 60-minute effort and playing a more consistent defensive game. The team’s made several moves to address the gap left by departing veterans Ben Saunderson and Grayden Siepmann, adding Tristan Doyle, Tyrone Sobry, and Derek Thurston, but they still give up too many chances and haven’t helped out their stellar goaltending duo enough. Time will tell if the new additions can provide more consistency on the back end.

Winning on the road is always tricky, and the Blades’ 1-3-2 road record against the American teams isn’t as bad as it seems. Saskatoon will host the B.C. Division in the new year, which will help show exactly where the Blades are in their race to finishing first in the Eastern Conference and how they’ll fare when it comes time for the playoffs. This team has the skill and knowledge, but they just need to put it all together every night.