Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Lightning – 11/8/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (7-6-1) at LIGHTNING (7-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Frank will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury sustained in a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen on Oct. 28.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Jack Finley — Gage Goncalves
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Max Crozier
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (upper body)
Status report
Cirelli, a center, will not play and is questionable to play against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Paul, a forward, participated in the morning skate but is not expected to make his season debut.
