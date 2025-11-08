Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Lightning – 11/8/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (7-6-1) at LIGHTNING (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Frank will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury sustained in a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen on Oct. 28.

Latest for THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Jack Finley — Gage Goncalves

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Max Crozier

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (upper body)

Status report

Cirelli, a center, will not play and is questionable to play against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Paul, a forward, participated in the morning skate but is not expected to make his season debut.

Latest for THW: