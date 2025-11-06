Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Penguins –11/5/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (7-5-1) at PENGUINS (8-4-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman

Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren could start for Washington after Thompson made 23 saves in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Ville Koivunen — Danton Heinen — Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Kevin Hayes

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Arturs Silos

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Joona Koppanen

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarry, a goalie, and Acciari and Brazeau, each a forward, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Brazeau is out at least four weeks, and Jarry and Acciari for at least three weeks. … Heinen, Graves and Murashov were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Defenseman Owen Pickering was reassigned to the AHL. … Hallander, a forward, is day to day after leaving practice with an injury Wednesday. … Hayes is expected to make his season debut. He missed the first 14 games with an upper-body injury sustained in training camp.

Latest for THW: